Ordr Integrates with SpotOn, Creating a Big Win for Fans and Sports Venue Hospitality

EDMONTON, Alberta —Ordr, the creator of the simple-to-use app that lets people order food directly from their stadium seat, today announced their latest integration partnership with SpotOn, one of the fastest-growing software and payment companies with comprehensive, cloud-based technology for businesses of all types and sizes.

“As a leader in sports hospitality technology, we’re committed to giving our clients the flexibility and freedom to operate the way they want to operate,” said RJ Horsley, COO of SpotOn. “Our top priority is helping our clients deliver an unforgettable fan experience, including ordering and paying for food and drinks right from their seats. This integration with Ordr is another way we’re delivering an even better experience for our clients and their fans.”

SpotOn is trusted by the majority of major league sports stadiums, including the homes of the Arizona Diamondbacks, New York Yankees, and Los Angeles Dodgers. The company’s seamless point-of-sale hardware and enterprise software also power a growing number of minor league stadiums and other entertainment venues. The partnership between Ordr and SpotOn will kick off in the MiLB with the Gwinnett Stripers.

“Partnering with SpotOn is an important step for Ordr as we look to strengthen our relationships with our sports and entertainment partners. Our goal to help every fan feel like a VIP without missing a moment of action requires smooth and efficient execution,” said Scott Wain, VP of Sales & Strategy of Ordr. “This integration will allow operators to process mobile orders seamlessly from their existing POS, saving countless hours post game consolidating and reconciling sales and inventories across multiple platforms. That’s a big win for both fans and operators.”

About Ordr

Ordr is an incredibly convenient, simple-to-use app that lets your customers order food, beverage, and team merchandise right from their seats, turning every seat in the stadium into a point of sale. Fans place their orders from their phone in advance from the selected concession or team store and choose in-seat delivery or express pick up. No waiting in line. No missing the action. To learn more about how Ordr can help streamline your customer experience in stadiums, visit www.ordr.io.

About SpotOn

SpotOn is one of the fastest-growing software and payment companies with comprehensive, cloud-based technology for businesses of all types and sizes. Known for its rapid innovation and personalized support, SpotOn offers an end-to-end software and payment platform to streamline operations, improve the customer experience, and increase profit. From seamless and efficient point-of-sale systems to integrated management solutions built for the fast-growing enterprise, SpotOn builds technology that “works the way you work” and backs it up with a 24/7 team of experts who make sure it always does—with fairness, flexibility, and a personal touch. SpotOn has 2,000 employees, including one of the strongest product and technology teams in the combined software & payments industry. For more information, visit www.spoton.com.