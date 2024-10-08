ORTEC is Named a North American and Global Top 100 Inspiring Workplace 

ORTEC repeats on the list of the best PeopleFirst employers in the nation and around the world.

ORTEC USA has been honored as a Top 100 Inspiring Workplace, placing in both the North Americanand Global rankings. Presented by Inspiring Workplaces Group, the program strives to recognize and shape the new, forward-thinking organizations of the future. By shedding light on these innovative workplaces, they help to encourage positive change in workplaces as well as provide a source of inspiration and education for those who seek it. ORTEC also received Inspiring Workplace honors for North America in 2022 and 2023 and appeared on the inaugural Global list in 2023.

“Every ORTEC employee plays a key role in contributing to the company’s success and goals,” said Mat Witte, CEO, ORTEC Americas. “We focus on promoting a corporate culture where employees feel valued and engaged. These efforts are reflected in our team members’ commitments to excellence, their efforts and pride in their work, and ultimately, in the world-class solutions and customer partnerships we build.”

The Inspiring Workplaces program asks companies to showcase their culture by submitting a portfolio that exemplified the six key elements it believes are fundamental to creating an Inspiring Workplace. These elements include: Purpose & Culture, Leadership, Wellbeing, Experience, Employee Voice, and Inclusion. Winners in each region were scored by an independent local expert judging panel. The global list was then compiled from the highest-scoring winners across each of IW’s operating regions worldwide.

Matt Manners, Founder, The Inspiring Workplaces Group, commented, “Congratulations to this year’s Top 100 Inspiring Workplaces. There is a clear and global desire to put PeopleFirst being led by the private sector. Our mission is to change the world through the world of work, and recognizing these Inspiring Workplaces and their dedicated employees is a crucial step in that journey. Congratulations to all the winners.”

“I’m extremely proud that ORTEC USA has been recognized among the nation’s and the world’s Top Inspiring Workplaces again this year,” said Didem Cohen, HR Director at ORTEC Americas. “We are committed to creating a strong, inclusive, and healthy company culture at ORTEC. We encourage our employees to provide feedback on their work and environment, and to be involved in discussions about decisions which will impact them.”

About ORTEC

ORTEC is a global leader in optimization software and analytics solutions, offering cutting-edge technologies to drive efficiency, performance, and profitability for businesses in manufacturing, foodservice and beverage distribution, retail and wholesale, energy and bulk logistics, and transportation operations. With a focus on supply chain management, logistics, and last mile delivery, ORTEC empowers organizations to make smarter decisions, optimize their operations, enhance customer experiences, adapt to dynamic market demand, and achieve sustainable growth. Discover more at ortec.com/en-us.