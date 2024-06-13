ORTEC Wins “Last Mile Solution Provider of the Year” in 2024 SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Innovation in the Global Supply Chain Technology and Logistics Industry.

Atlanta, GA – ORTEC Americas, a global provider of leading end-to-end supply chain solutions developed specifically for the operational needs of manufacturers, retailers, and distributors, announced it has received the SupplyTech Breakthrough Award in the “Last Mile Solution Provider of the Year” category. This is the second consecutive year in which ORTEC has been selected for this honor. Conducted by SupplyTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization, the annual awards program evaluates and recognizes standout technology companies, products and services in the supply chain technology and logistics industry around the globe.

ORTEC’s Last Mile Delivery Solution leverages advanced optimization algorithms to efficiently plan and optimize delivery routes. By considering factors such as traffic patterns, delivery windows, vehicle capacities, and real-time data, the solution can dynamically adjust routes to minimize delivery times and costs while maximizing resource utilization. The solution also offers real-time visibility and tracking capabilities, allowing businesses to monitor the status of deliveries and provide customers with accurate ETAs. This level of transparency enhances customer satisfaction and enables proactive communication in the event of any delays or issues.

In addition, the company’s strategic partnerships with leading technology providers, transportation companies, and e-commerce platforms create a comprehensive ecosystem for last mile delivery that delivers seamless connectivity and interoperability, enabling businesses to tap into a broader range of resources and services. The solution is scalable and customizable, catering to the unique needs of businesses across different industries and geographies to deliver tailored solutions that align with specific business objectives.

“Our customers increase efficiency with continuous optimization, while ensuring best practices which enable them to meet their corporate goals,” said Jeff Bailey, CEO of ORTEC Americas. “We are thankful to SupplyTech Breakthrough for the incredible ‘Last Mile Solution Provider of the Year’ award. We’re here as a partner to help our clients meet their KPIs, while controlling costs, improving service, and optimizing their entire operation.”

The mission of the annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the supply chain and logistics industry today. This year’s program attracted more than 1,400 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

“We’re proud to be recognized by SupplyTech Breakthrough for our combination of advanced optimization capabilities, real-time visibility, integrations, partnerships, and scalability,” stated Mat Witte, CCO of ORTEC Americas. “We will continue to design innovative, transformative solutions that drive efficiency, reliability, and customer satisfaction.”

“Traditional, legacy systems can’t keep up with businesses seeking to streamline their last mile operations. Whether it’s a small local operation or a large enterprise with complex delivery requirements, we have developed a solution that can be tailored to accommodate varying business models, delivery constraints, and customer preferences,” said Jeff Bailey, CEO of ORTEC Americas.

The mission of the annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the supply chain and logistics industry today. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 countries throughout the world.

“By providing end-to-end visibility into the delivery process, ORTEC helps businesses build trust and loyalty with their customers. Last mile delivery service is important for customers who want real-time updates and accurate delivery time windows. Companies that still rely on outdated systems for route planning, order management, and communication are falling behind in efficiency and customer trust,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards. “ORTEC’s solution empowers businesses to take preemptive actions and optimize their last mile operations. Through a combination of innovative technology, strategic partnerships, and a customer-centric approach, ORTEC’s breakthrough solution is our pick for ‘Last Mile Solution Provider of the Year’.”

About SupplyTech Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading global provider of market intelligence and recognition platforms for technology innovation and leadership, the SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring innovation and market disruption in supply chain & logistics technologies, services, companies and products around the world. The annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of SupplyTech companies and products in categories including Inventory Management, Supply Chain Visibility, Transportation Management, Material Handling, IoT and Robotics, and more. For more information visit SupplyTechBreakthrough.com

About ORTEC

For more than 40 years ORTEC has supported many of the world’s best-run organizations to make better data-driven decisions. Our decision support software and data science capabilities enable our customers to improve their business results and make a positive impact on the world. With more than 1,000 employees across 13 countries, we help over 1,200 leading customers worldwide to make better choices in an ever-changing environment. Discover more at ortec.com/en-us.