Performance Food Group Company Adds All-Electric Transportation Refrigeration Units to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions

RICHMOND, Va.– Performance Food Group Company (PFG) (NYSE: PFGC) announced today the introduction of 10 net-zero emission refrigeration trailers to its fleet at the company’s Gilroy, CA distribution center. Through a partnership with Advanced Energy Machines (AEM), the Transport Refrigeration Units (TRUs) are solar-supported electric refrigeration solutions that are capable of supporting our foodservice distribution needs and have the capability of maintaining temperatures down to minus 20 degrees F.

As part of the company’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) commitment, PFG is proud to make the shift towards innovative and sustainable technologies as the California Air Reso Board (CARB) continues its plan to impose zero-emission requirements on TRUs operated and sold in California by the end of 2029.

“With this first wave of all-electric PFG TRUs, we take an important step to cutting down the greenhouse gas emissions from our trucks and trailers and achieving our ESG commitment of reducing power consumption intensity by 20 percent by 2030,” said Craig Hoskins, president and chief operating officer, Performance Food Group. “Operationally, adding new technologies to our fleet gives us the opportunity to take an extended look at how we run our business and to find added efficiencies, which will allow us to provide better value to our customers.”

Since the introduction of the net zero-emission TRUs in June 2021, PFG estimates the use of more than 6,500 gallons of diesel fuel has been eliminated reducing the Gilroy distribution center’s carbon footprint by 73 tons. The all-electric TRUs have accumulated more than 13,000 hours of run time, driven more than 100,000 miles and completed more than 1,000 routes with more than 12,000 deliveries. PFG plans to continue its carbon footprint reduction efforts by introducing more all-electric TRUs to its fleet over the next two years.

About Performance Food Group Company

Performance Food Group is an industry leader and one of the largest food and foodservice distribution companies in North America with more than 150 locations in the U.S. and parts of Canada. Founded and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, PFG, and our family of companies, market and deliver quality food and related products to 300,000+ locations including independent and chain restaurants; businesses, schools and healthcare facilities; vending and office coffee service distributors; and big box retailers, theaters and convenience stores. PFG’s success as a Fortune 200 company is achieved through our more than 30,000 dedicated associates committed to building strong relationships with the valued customers, suppliers and communities we serve. To learn more about PFG, visit pfgc.com.