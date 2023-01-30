Performance Food Group’s Foodcentric Experience: A Recipe for Success for the Food Service Industry

RICHMOND, Va.–Performance Food Group Company’s (PFG) (NYSE: PFGC) food service division, Performance Foodservice, looks to build on its successful Foodcentric Experience events in 2022 as it prepares for a busy 2023.

Last year, Performance Foodservice held 66 events—the most the company has held since 2018. More than 30,000 attended Foodcentric Experience events held across the country in 2022—making it a record year.

“The Foodcentric Experience is about making connections that enhance business success and we’re thrilled at the event growth we’ve seen,” said Fred Sanelli, senior vice president, Marketing, Brand & Sales Development, Performance Foodservice. “We know our customers, business partners and suppliers attend our Foodcentric events to network and gain access to important industry information, insights and trends that can have a direct, positive impact on their bottom line.”

Performance Foodservice’s Foodcentric Experience isn’t just a food show…far from it. Foodcentric events include educational learning sessions, a food idea exchange program, menu ideation with PFG chefs, labor and technology symposiums, and a marketplace of food service items and equipment. “Fireside” chats with industry leaders and experts are a popular aspect of the events. Award-Winning Chef, Restauranteur and Author Marcus Samuelsson headlined the national Foodcentric Experience event held in Orlando, FL in October 2022 and shared insights and knowledge with attendees from his experience as a chef and restaurant owner.

More than 75 Foodcentric events are planned across the country in 2023. The year will culminate with a national Foodcentric Experience event scheduled for Oct. 23-25, 2023, at the Gaylord Texan in Dallas, TX that is expected to draw more than 2,000 attendees.

“Foodcentric Experience events have a long history and continue to evolve based on attendee feedback and industry trends. Future forums will focus on individual food service industry segments that will provide our partners’ knowledge they can’t get anywhere else in the industry,” said Sanelli. “We are excited to introduce new ideas, programming and concepts, and stay in front of cutting-edge trends in 2023.”

For more information on Foodcentric Experience events including a schedule, please visit the Performance Foodservice website.

About Performance Food Group Company

Performance Food Group is an industry leader and one of the largest food and foodservice distribution companies in North America with more than 150 locations in the U.S. and parts of Canada. Founded and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, PFG, and our family of companies, market and deliver quality food and related products to 300,000+ locations including independent and chain restaurants; businesses, schools and healthcare facilities; vending and office coffee service distributors; and big box retailers, theaters and convenience stores. PFG’s success as a Fortune 200 company is achieved through our more than 35,000 dedicated associates committed to building strong relationships with the valued customers, suppliers and communities we serve. To learn more about PFG, visit pfgc.com.