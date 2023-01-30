Joy Joy’s Bakery Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Wheat in Ube Spanish Bread, Ube Ensaymada, and Ube Roll

Joy Joy’s Bakery Lakewood, Washington is recalling Ube Spanish Bread, Ube Ensaymada, and Ube Roll because it may contain undeclared wheat. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The recalled Ube Spanish Bread, Ube Ensaymada, and Ube Roll are sold at Joy Joy’s Bakery in Lakewood, Washington and sold at Fubonn Supermarket in Oregon.

The recalled products are packaged in plastic bags or in plastic clear clamshell containers and labeled with Joy Joy’s Bakery sticker. There are no lot codes on packages and products were distributed between 1/15/23 and 1/25/23.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recalled products labels declared flour but it does not specify wheat flour. This labeling problem came to our attention by from the Oregon Department of Agriculture through the U. S. Food and Drug Administration.

Customers with a wheat allergy or sensitivity who have purchased the affected product are urged not to consume the product and dispose of it or return it to their place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at (253) 507-5259 or email joybakeryllc@outlook.com Monday-Wednesday from 7am-4pm, Thursday 7am-2pm, Friday 7am-4pm.