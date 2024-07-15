J. J. Keller Introduces Food Safety Compliance Services for Manufacturers and Importers

Financial concerns of regulatory noncompliance are a large concern for food manufacturers and importers

NEENAH, Wis. — Food manufacturing facilities and food importers can now benefit from three new services introduced by J. J. Keller & Associates, Inc. to help ensure compliance with the industry’s complex regulations and standards.

These requirements include those set by organizations such as the Food & Drug Administration (FDA), the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) and even state and local agencies.

“Because of how important safe food practices are to the public, food manufacturers and importers face an especially demanding set of requirements to stay in business,” said J. J. Keller Food Safety Consultant Francesca Vesce, who has spent 30 years serving food manufacturing facilities in compliance and quality assurance roles. “To help these companies get, and keep, their operations in compliance, we’ve developed a series of consulting services that can assess their current level of compliance and provide clear recommendations for addressing areas of opportunity before an audit or incident occurs.”

J. J. Keller’s three new onsite food safety consulting services include:

Third-Party Food Safety Audit Gap Assessment that prepares a facility for a successful GFSI, GDP (Good Distribution Practice) or HACCP/GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) audit. It focuses on the same standards used during an actual audit and provides a report of recommendations for improvements.

that prepares a facility for a successful GFSI, GDP (Good Distribution Practice) or HACCP/GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) audit. It focuses on the same standards used during an actual audit and provides a report of recommendations for improvements. Food Safety Plan Development or Review that ensures a company’s plan would pass a regulatory inspection or safety audit. If no plan exists, J. J. Keller will develop a facility-specific plan on the company’s behalf.

FSVP Plan Development or Review, which helps companies that import FDA-regulated products into the U.S. comply with the Foreign Supplier Verification Program (FSVP) plan requirements. This includes either reviewing an existing plan for compliance or creating a custom plan.

These new services join a comprehensive suite of consulting services offered by J. J. Keller, a leader in safety and regulatory compliance for 70 years. The company’s expertise ranges from food safety to transportation, workplace safety, environmental compliance, hazardous materials, human resources, healthcare and more.

For additional information about J. J. Keller’s new Food Safety Consulting Services, visit JJKellerConsulting.com/food-safety-consulting or contact J. J. Keller at 844-803-0172.

About J. J. Keller & Associates, Inc.

Since we began as a family-owned company in 1953, our purpose at J. J. Keller & Associates, Inc. has been to protect people and the businesses they run. Today, serving 500,000+ companies across North America, our associates are proud to make a larger impact than ever. Transportation, construction and industrial organizations of all sizes rely on our expert insights to help create safe work environments and simplify complex government regulations. They trust in our comprehensive portfolio of solutions, including cloud-based management tools, training, consulting, professional services, publications, forms, PPE and safety supplies.

Safety professionals rely on J. J. Keller’s experts, products and services to reduce risk and improve regulatory compliance, performance management, and operational efficiency.