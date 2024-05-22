PFMA Highlights Trends in Food Industry During 2024 Annual Conference

CAMP HILL, PA – The Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association (PFMA) welcomed Pennsylvania’s food and beverage industry leaders to Lancaster earlier this week for its two-day annual conference at the Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square.

“It’s always a joy to unite our new members with long-standing partners for a rich blend of connection and education,” said Alex Baloga, president and CEO of PFMA. “This year we grew our mini trade show to 14 vendors and had four enlightening sessions that touched on artificial intelligence, the PA Preferred program, branding, and training.”

The event opened Tuesday, May 7, with the association’s annual and wholesalers’ meetings, followed by the mini trade show. Fourteen vendors — ranging from meat manufacturers to energy and insurance providers to tech companies providing digital services — showcased their offerings to fellow members throughout the evening. Vendors were:

· Facility Cleaning Solutions

· Federated Insurance

· Healthy Brand Oil

· Liquid Barcodes

· MAG Industries Ltd.

· Med Free Living

· Milazzo Industries, Inc.

· Ready Training Online

· RS Mowery

· Shelfmark

· Sushi Awarsei

· Weaver’s of Wellsville

· Westfield Egg Farm / Nature’s Yoke

· World Kinect

Attendees also were offered free headshots courtesy of the Webber/Smith Group. And on Wednesday morning, the Painterland Sisters treated members to samples of their organic skyr yogurt.

During Tuesday evening’s dinner, Patrick Andrews, division chief of markets at the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, gave a keynote address on the benefits of the PA Preferred program. Andrews discussed the various aspects of the program, including Homegrown By Heroes for PA Preferred members who are veterans; the Farm to School Network connecting local farmers with neighboring schools; and the new PA Preferred Organic designation, which was signed into law last fall by Gov. Josh Shapiro.

On Wednesday, May 8, attendees reconvened for three panel discussions presented by representatives of member organizations.

· “Building a Successful Brand: Strategies for standing out and staying relevant in an increasingly crowded marketplace” with Gary Henderson, Facility Cleaning Solutions; Chris Rowley, Milo’s Tea Company; and Chris Mitchell, Solution Sales and Marketing. The panel was moderated by Maria Maggio of Food Trade News.

· “Leveraging AI in the Food Industry: Practical ways to use artificial intelligence to improve your business operations” with Hande Ergen, Sheetz; Patrick Iannotti, Price Chopper; and Manohar Patwardhan, Intelistics. The panel was moderated by Michael Howells of PFMA.

· “Developing Your Team: How mentorship and training can optimize your workforce” with Jeff Kahler, Ready Training Online; Allen King, Rutter’s; Michael Pellito, Seltzer’s Smokehouse Meats; and Jim Rowell, Rising Sun Consultants. The panel was moderated by Larissa Newton of PFMA.

Board of Directors Changes

Prior to the start of the conference, PFMA’s Board of Directors met and approved four new directors.

· Laura Bracey, Director of Operations, Bracey’s Supermarket Inc.

· Matt Durand, Vice President of Corporate Affairs, EG America

· Nicholas Kutch, Director of Sales, Professional Services, UNFI

· Dave Webb, Northeast Region Manager, Industry Engagement, Altria

Additionally, the board approved its new executive officers for a two-year term.

· Chair: Andrea Karns, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Karns Foods

· Vice Chair: Ryan Redner, President, Redner’s Markets

· Treasurer: Chris Reed, General Counsel, Rutter’s

· Secretary: Mike Gould, President, Core-Mark International, Pennsylvania Division

PFMA is grateful to the attendees, presenters and vendors who made the conference possible, especially our Corporate Leadership Program sponsors.

Photos from the event can be found on the 2024 PFMA Annual Conference page.

The 2024 Fall Legislative Conference is scheduled for Oct. 29-30 at the Hershey Country Club. Details are forthcoming and can be found at pfma.org/2024FLC.

About PFMA

The Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association, a statewide trade association, advocates the views of more than 600 convenience stores, supermarkets, independent grocers, wholesalers and consumer product vendors. PFMA members operate more than 3,000 stores and employ more than 300,000 Pennsylvanians. For more information on PFMA, visit pfma.org.