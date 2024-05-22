The Giant Company Recognizes Team Members During Annual Business Meeting

CARLISLE, Pa. – The GIANT Company celebrated the achievements of its team members on May 9 at its annual business meeting. Twelve awards were presented recognizing the recipients’ commitment to the company and their efforts to connect families for a better future over the past year.

“The dedication of our team members to serving families and making a difference in their local communities is what makes us The GIANT Company,” said John Ruane, president, The GIANT Company. “These team members have demonstrated outstanding performance and leadership while embodying our company purpose and values.”

The awards included:

Store of the Year is awarded to the store in each of the company’s operating divisions that best demonstrates operational excellence and lives the company’s values, bringing them to life by actively engaging its customers and team members. In the Mid-Atlantic division, the GIANT at 4510 Marketplace Way, Enola, Pa. led by Craig Forbes and his team and in the Greater

Philadelphia division, the GIANT at 2180 West Chester Pike, Broomall, Pa. led by Brian Holbrook and his team were recognized.

Category of the Year is awarded to a category team in both the fresh and center store divisions that continuously find ways to enhance the customers’ shopping experience, actively seeks ways to simplify processes, effectively generates incremental sales and profits, and exemplifies the “one team” attitude. In fresh, the floral team led by Kevin Prill, category manager, was recognized and the pet and baby team led by Chris Sheipe, category manager, was honored in center store.

Retail Team Member of the Year is awarded to a team member from each division who consistently provides outstanding customer service, is always willing to support fellow team members, and lives by the company’s values. In the Mid-Atlantic division, Gina Miller, store employee associate and beer lead from the MARTIN’S at 221 Glimcher Drive, Duncansville, Pa. was recognized and in the Greater Philadelphia division, Ryan Lash, deli manager at the GIANT at 510 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, Pa. was honored.

Distribution Center Team Member of the Year, awarded to a team member who consistently provides leadership and support across all areas in distribution, acting with a sense of urgency, and continuously finding new ways to elevate the brand and support the stores, was presented to Robin Pifer, manager of store support.

Transportation Team Member of the Year, awarded to a team member who consistently supports the business with their dedication and safe operating practices, was presented to Tyrone Scott, transportation driver.

Support Center Team Member of the Year, awarded to a team member who consistently and emphatically provides leadership across all functions of the brand, acting with a sense of urgency and continuously finding new ways to elevate the brand was presented to Marc Finkenbinder, finance analyst.

Living Our Customer Promises Award, which honors a team member that emulates what it means to support The GIANT Company’s customer promises – simplify shopping, inspire fresh ideas, and create healthier communities – was presented to Nick Koch, head of wellbeing.

Living Our Team Member Promises Award, which honors a team member that demonstrates all three team member promises – grow through new opportunities, make a difference, and be you – was presented to Eugene Peters, regional director.

Rounding out the company’s awards program, the Presidents’ Award was presented to Morgan Shreiber, director of distribution. This award is The GIANT Company’s highest honor presented annually and voted upon by the leadership team and the company’s living past presidents. The prestigious award recognizes an individual who consistently delivers exceptional performance, contributes to the organization’s success in countless ways, is a role model for the company’s values, and brings the company’s purpose to life in all that they do.

“In the past year, Morgan has made our Perishable Distribution Center more efficient, a better place to work and an overall better operation. He lives our values every day and is someone many have and continue to look up to,” added Ruane. “Morgan is a can do, find a way person and it’s an honor to recognize him with this year’s Presidents’ Award.”

The evening before the annual business meeting, The GIANT Company held a special event to recognize and thank its most tenured team members for their dedication and contributions to the business and the communities they serve. In 2024, the company has more than 100 team members celebrating service anniversaries including 35, 40, 45 and 50 years of service.

