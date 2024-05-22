The Giant Company Announces Leadership Appointment

CARLISLE, Pa. – The GIANT Company announced that John MacDonald has been named vice president of marketing. MacDonald will report directly to John Ruane, president of The GIANT Company. The appointment is effective immediately.

“John is a passionate and talented marketer, with a knack for building dynamic teams that deliver creative and strategic marketing initiatives to drive results,” said John Ruane, president, The GIANT Company. “With his extensive knowledge of both our business and customers, I’m excited to see how John will elevate The GIANT Company brand and deepen the relationships we have with our loyal customers.”

A veteran of the retail and healthcare industries with more than 30 years of experience, MacDonald first joined The GIANT Company in 2012 as director of marketing. Before his tenure with the company, MacDonald held a variety of roles at Ahold Financial Services and served as the vice president of marketing at Giant Food. Before returning to The GIANT Company, MacDonald served as chief marketing officer for FreshDirect.

MacDonald earned his bachelor’s degree in marketing from Bloomsburg University and his MBA from Lebanon Valley College. He has completed executive education coursework at Harvard and holds a Six Sigma Black Belt certification.

MacDonald currently serves as a marketing adjunct professor at Penn State Harrisburg and has taught undergrad and graduate level courses at both Elizabethtown College and Lebanon Valley College.

###

About The GIANT Company

The GIANT Company believes that no matter where or how, when meals happen, families connect, and when families connect meaningfully, good happens. Guided by its brand platform, For Today’s Table®, the omnichannel retailer proudly serves millions of neighbors across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia. With more than 35,000 talented team members supporting 193 stores, 133 pharmacies, 107 fuel stations, and over 180 online pickup hubs and grocery delivery service in hundreds of zip codes, The GIANT Company is changing the customer experience and connecting families for a better future. Founded in 1923 in Carlisle, Pa., The GIANT Company family of brands includes GIANT, MARTIN’S, GIANT Heirloom Market, GIANT Direct and MARTIN’S Direct. The GIANT Company is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. For more information, visit the GIANT or MARTIN’S websites.