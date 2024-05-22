Celebrating Excellence: FMI Reveals 2024 Store Manager Award Finalists

ARLINGTON, VA – FMI—The Food Industry Association announces the finalists for the 2024 Store Manager Awards, shining a spotlight on the dedicated and deserving store managers who bring their passion and talents to serve their store, employees and customers. The Store Manager Award nominations are submitted by peers and food retail companies to recognize outstanding managers who:

Generate sales growth.

Effectively communicate company and store goals and objectives.

Demonstrate team leadership in their store/company.

Provide exceptional customer service through in-store programs and improve community relations.

Out of 180 nominees, 12 finalists have been selected as 2024 Store Manager Awards Finalists:

Category A (Small retailers: Companies with 1-25 stores)

Category B (Medium retailers: Companies with 26-199 stores)

Category C (Large retailers: Companies with 200+ stores)

Category D (International retailers: Companies operating outside of the U.S.)

“I am frequently asked why people should work in the food industry,” said Leslie G. Sarasin, president and CEO of FMI. “When I look at our 2024 Store Manager Awards finalists, I see the answer to that question because they demonstrate the powerful link between passion and purpose; our finalists offer unique examples of leadership, community service, compassionate customer care and dynamic problem-solving.” Sarasin continued, “These store managers are the heart of the food industry and are on a mission to feed the world one community at a time.”

People’s Pick Competition

Finalists for the Store Manager Awards qualify to be a part of the People’s Pick Award contest. All finalists will be posted on FMI’s website for one week and the nominee with the most votes by the end of the week wins a special trophy and $500 to celebrate their store employees. Voting opens April 29th at 8:00 am EST.

Celebration Plans

To express our gratitude for this group of outstanding leaders, we’re hosting an awards ceremony with our generous sponsor, The Coca-Cola Company. Join the live award ceremony celebration on May 9, 2024, at 1:00 pm EST on FMI’s YouTube channel.

