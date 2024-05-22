Range Energy and Thermo King Collaborate to Advance the Commercial Adoption of Electric Refrigerated Trailers in the Americas

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. & MINNEAPOLIS – Range Energy, the hardware company bringing powered trailers to the commercial trucking market, and Thermo King, a leader in sustainable transport temperature control solutions and strategic brand of Trane Technologies, announced a strategic collaboration to advance the commercialization of electric refrigerated trailers in the Americas.

With a shared pursuit to make commercial trucking cleaner, safer, and more efficient, this collaboration enables the companies to align on an electric trailer technology system, including integrating Range’s electric trailer platform with Thermo King’s hybrid trailer refrigeration units (TRUs) and electric TRUs. The integration process will also include extensive testing, customer pilots, and the public demonstration of an electric refrigerated trailer.

“Accelerating the commercial adoption of electric trailers is essential to helping fleet owners and operators meet emerging emissions reduction goals and mandates. Working with Thermo King to advance electric refrigerated trailers marks significant progress in the electrification of commercial trucking, providing a near-term and pragmatic solution for fleets of today and tomorrow,” said Ali Javidan, CEO and founder, Range.

“Thermo King’s commitment to sustainability and decarbonization is only matched by our drive to provide customers with the solutions they need. With that comes integrating innovative technologies, like Range’s electric trailer platform, that can help us deliver more efficient and reliable transportation solutions while keeping transported food and perishables safe and fresh,” said Chris Tanaka, vice president product management, Thermo King Americas. “Range is an early mover in trailer electrification, and we believe this partnership has the potential to contribute significantly to the acceleration of our industry’s decarbonization efforts.”

About Range Energy

Range Energy (Range) accelerates the electrification of commercial transportation via powered trailers for the heavy-duty truck market. With a solution that can easily hook up to any tow vehicle, Range’s powered trailers offer off-road mobile power, and can rapidly ease the transition to electrification and meet its commercial partners’ immediate needs and long-term ambitions. Range was founded in 2021 and is led by a team with deep EV industry expertise from Tesla, Zoox, Honda, and more. The company is backed by leading investors including Trousdale Ventures, UP Partners, R7, Yamaha Motor Ventures, and more. For more information, visit: https://range.energy/.

About Thermo King

Thermo King – by Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator – is a worldwide leader in sustainable transport climate control solutions. Thermo King has been providing transport temperature control solutions for a variety of applications, including trailers, truck bodies, buses, air, shipboard containers and railway cars since 1938. For more information, visit www.thermoking.com or www.europe.thermoking.com.