Walmart Opens High Tech Fulfillment Center in Greencastle, PA

GREENCASTLE, Pa. – Walmart associates were joined by local elected officials and community members today to celebrate the grand opening of a new 1.5 million square-foot fulfillment center 10 miles north of Hagerstown, located at 1915 Ebberts Spring Court in Greencastle. This next generation facility will enable the retailer to fulfill more orders, more quickly.

“This is an exciting day for Greencastle, and we are thrilled to be the new home of Walmart’s newest state-of-the-art fulfillment center,” said Antrim Township Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman, Patrick Heraty. “This facility will be a great benefit to the residents in our county and the greater south-central Pennsylvania region.”

Increased Order Capacity, Faster Shipping Speeds

The Greencastle fulfillment center is Walmart’s fourth next generation facility. A fifth facility was recently announced that will open in 2026. These next generation facilities bring the powerful combination of people, technology and machine learning together to achieve faster shipping and delivery, while increasing Walmart.com order fulfillment capacity.

The facility will contribute to expanded access to the retailer’s next- or two-day shipping. Combined with the rest of Walmart’s fulfillment network, these next generation fulfillment centers will enable the retailer to reach 95% of the U.S. population with the service. Walmart Fulfillment Services, Walmart’s end-to-end third-party fulfillment service, will also leverage the space to fulfill Marketplace items.

“Walmart is paving the way for good jobs and great careers in the south-central Pennsylvania region with the Greencastle fulfillment center. These tech-powered jobs will drive the future of Walmart’s continued promise of speedy shipping and delivery for customers on the east coast,” said Karisa Sprague, senior vice president, Fulfillment Network Operations for Walmart U.S. “Our next generation fulfillment centers are the perfect example of how we are a people-led, tech-powered retailer.”

New Career Opportunities

Additional benefits of this game-changing technology include new career pathways – and job comfort – for associates. The Greencastle fulfillment center will be home to more than 1,000 Walmart associates. The retailer is currently hiring for a variety of positions, including tech-focused jobs. Each job brings with it a pathway for opportunity at Walmart.

“We’re proud to create even more opportunities for associates to build a career at Walmart. Associates at the Greencastle facility will work with cutting edge technology and play a pivotal role in increasing shipping speeds for our customers,” said Rich Hanna, director of operations, Fulfillment Center #7381, Walmart U.S. “I’m excited that we are at the forefront of what’s next for Walmart as we continue to modernize the business for our customers.”

Full-time positions qualify for Walmart’s total rewards and benefits plans, including medical, vision and dental insurance, 401(k) matching, paid time off, stock purchase plan and access to a tuition-paid college degree through Walmart’s Live Better U. Candidates can search for open positions and complete applications online at careers.walmart.com.

Continued Investment in the Pennsylvania Community

During the grand opening ceremony, Walmart celebrated its commitment to the community by presenting a $10,000 donation to Greencastle-Antrim School District. In fiscal year 2023, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation contributed more than $38 million in cash and in-kind donations to nonprofit organizations in Pennsylvania. Walmart serves Pennsylvania customers at 159 retail units and online through Walmart.com.

The retailer employs over 55,000 associates in Pennsylvania, and supports local business across the state, spending $16.2 billion with suppliers in fiscal year 2024 and supporting 156,519 supplier jobs.

