Walmart Opens High Tech Fulfillment Center Near Dallas

LANCASTER, Texas– Walmart associates were joined by local elected officials and community members today to celebrate the grand opening of a new 1.5 million square-foot fulfillment center 15 miles south of Dallas, located at 2500 Belt Line Road in Lancaster. This next generation facility will enable the retailer to fulfill more orders, more quickly.

“This is an exciting day for the City of Lancaster, and we are thrilled to be the new home of Walmart’s newest state-of-the-art fulfillment center,” said Lancaster Mayor Clyde C. Hairston. “This facility will be a great benefit to the residents in our city and the greater North Texas region.”

Increased Order Capacity, Faster Shipping Speeds

The Lancaster fulfillment center is the third of four next generation facilities announced last year. A fifth facility was recently announced that will open in 2026. These next generation facilities bring the powerful combination of people, technology and machine learning together to achieve faster shipping and delivery, while increasing Walmart.com order fulfillment capacity.

“Walmart is paving the way for good jobs and great careers in the Dallas region with the Lancaster fulfillment center. These tech-powered jobs will drive the future of Walmart’s continued promise of speedy shipping and delivery for customers in the south-central U.S. just in time for the holidays,” said Karisa Sprague, senior vice president, Fulfillment Network Operations for Walmart U.S. “Our next generation fulfillment centers are the perfect example of how we are a people-led, tech-powered retailer.”

The facility will contribute to expanded access to the retailer’s next- or two-day shipping. Combined with the rest of Walmart’s fulfillment network, these next generation fulfillment centers will enable the retailer to reach 95% of the U.S. population with the service. Walmart Fulfillment Services, Walmart’s end-to-end third-party fulfillment service, will also leverage the space to fulfill Marketplace items.

“Walmart’s new facility in Southern Dallas County will not only create impactful employment opportunities but will also provide for enhanced quality of life for my constituents and residents across Dallas County,” said Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price. “I look forward to partnering with Walmart as they continue to invest in our community.”

New Career Opportunities

Additional benefits of this game-changing technology include new career pathways – and job comfort – for associates. The Lancaster fulfillment center will be home to more than 1,000 Walmart associates. The retailer is currently hiring for a variety of positions, including tech-focused jobs. Each job brings with it a pathway for opportunity at Walmart.

“We’re proud to create even more opportunities for associates to build a career at Walmart. Associates at the Lancaster facility will work with cutting edge technology and be a part of how we’re delivering increased shipping speeds for our customers, said Josh Lamping, general manager, Fulfillment Center #7382, Walmart U.S. “I’m excited that we are at the forefront of what’s next for Walmart as we continue to modernize the business for our customers.”

Full-time positions qualify for Walmart’s total rewards and benefits plans, including medical, vision and dental insurance, 401(k) matching, paid time off, stock purchase plan and access to a tuition-paid college degree through Walmart’s Live Better U. Candidates can search for open positions and complete applications online at careers.walmart.com.

Continued Investment in the Texas Community

Walmart commemorated the grand opening with a $5,000 donation to Lancaster Parks. The donation reflects Walmart’s commitment to community. In fiscal year 2022, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation contributed more than $142.5 million in cash and in-kind donations to nonprofit organizations in Texas. Walmart serves Texas customers at 590 retail units and online through Walmart.com.

The retailer employs over 175,309 associates in Texas, and supports local business across the state, spending $90.3 billion with Texan suppliers in 2022 and supporting 255,379 Texan supplier jobs.

