Two billionaire brothers from Blackburn have won the battle to buy Asda from Walmart of the US, in a deal valuing the supermarket chain at £6.8bn.

A consortium of Zuber and Mohsin Issa and private equity firm TDR Capital will take a majority stake in Asda.

It means the grocer will return to majority UK ownership for the first time in two decades.

The Issa brothers own EG Group, which has more than 5,200 petrol stations across the UK and Europe.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: BBC