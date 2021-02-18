Britain’s Asda Ends Walmart Era on the Up

LONDON – British supermarket group Asda ended its 22 years under Walmart ownership with accelerating underlying sales in the Christmas quarter, driven by strong demand for premium ranges.

Asda, now owned by the Issa brothers and private equity group TDR Capital, on Thursday reported a 5.1% rise in same-store sales over the three months to Dec. 31 – an improvement on third-quarter growth of 2.7%.

All of Britain’s major supermarket groups performed strongly in the Christmas period, with coronavirus restrictions closing the hospitality sector and forcing many people to work from home.

