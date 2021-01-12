Pizza Nova to be First to Launch Field Roast’s Plant-Based Pepperoni

TORONTO – Pizza Nova and Greenleaf Foods, SPC, owner of Field Roast Grain Meat Co™ (“Field Roast”), announced today the addition of Field Roast Plant-Based Pepperoni to all Pizza Nova locations. Delivering a similar flavor and texture as traditional pork pepperoni, this is the first time Field Roast Plant-Based Pepperoni will be available to consumers anywhere.

“We are proud to offer a plant-based pepperoni that delivers on our Puro Promise of sourcing high-quality products that do not compromise on taste. The addition of Field Roast Plant-Based Pepperoni to our menu will allow us to expand our offerings and better serve flexitarians, vegetarians and vegans alike—always in the same careful and loving manner,” says Domenic Primucci, president of Pizza Nova.

Available starting Jan. 11, Field Roast Plant-Based Pepperoni is the first pepperoni alternative to be made with pea protein, not soy, and offer the same protein per serving (6g) as traditional pork pepperoni. Unlike competitive products, the Plant-Based Pepperoni has characteristic fat marbling and delivers an authentic, bold pepperoni taste, crafted with fresh spices, including whole pieces of fennel, cracked black pepper, garlic and paprika.

For consumers looking for more flexibility without sacrificing taste, Pizza Nova will offer the Plant-Based Pepperoni as a permanent menu item. It is available as a topping for pizzas and panzerottis, and as part of six new plant-based creations, including the ‘Planteroni’.

“Pizza Nova is the first major Canadian pizza operator to offer the groundbreaking Field Roast Plant-Based Pepperoni,” said Adam Grogan, COO of Greenleaf Foods. “We’re excited to partner with them because of their commitment to crafting flavorful, quality foods, just like Field Roast.”

Voted the ‘Best Pizza of 2020’ by the Toronto Star, Pizza Nova uses only the finest ingredients, sourced from farmers and producers who share its commitment to quality. It offers a number of freshly-baked pizzas, including classic, white and pesto, and topped with ingredients like sautéed spinach, grilled zucchini, sundried black olives, and Italian-style hot peppers.

In addition to Plant-Based Pepperoni, which is expected to roll onto retail shelves in Canada and the United States later this year, Field Roast’s portfolio includes more than 25 plant-based meats and cheeses, all boldly flavored and made from vegetables, grains, legumes and fresh herbs and spices.

About Pizza Nova

Founded in 1963, Toronto-based Pizza Nova is a family-operated business and has over 140 locations in Southern Ontario. The first franchised Pizza Nova opened in 1969, and since then, Pizza Nova and the Primucci family have helped hundreds of families own and operate their own Pizza Nova store. Even with a network of over 140 stores, Pizza Nova still operates under the simple mandate of serving the best food possible. We do that by not only sourcing the freshest, locally grown ingredients, but also using the best recipes and traditional preparation methods. We invite you to Taste the Difference. For more information about Pizza Nova, visit pizzanova.com and follow @pizzanova on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

About Greenleaf Foods, SPC

Greenleaf Foods, SPC, is transforming plant-based protein with a wide array of delicious and innovative products that satisfy consumers interested in adding protein variety to their diets. Our leading brands include Lightlife® (“Lightlife”) and Field Roast Grain Meat Co.™ (“Field Roast”). Together, these brands are delighting loyal, longtime fans and enticing new ones who never knew plant-based protein could taste so good. The Lightlife and Field Roast portfolios feature nearly 50 products and represent a leading market position in the refrigerated, plant-based protein category in the U.S. Greenleaf Foods, SPC is a wholly owned, independent subsidiary of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSX:MFI).