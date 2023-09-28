PLA Announces Opening of Northwest Arkansas Pallet Management Facility

DALLAS, TEXAS – PLA (the “Company”), a portfolio company of Silver Oak Services Partners, LLC (“Silver Oak”) is pleased to announce the opening of its newest pallet services operation in Northwest Arkansas. The new PLA pallet operation is co-located with an existing Propak facility in Siloam Springs, AR and adds new and recycled pallet supply, repair, and retrieval services to the reverse logistics, transportation, and 3PL services provided to customers throughout the greater Northwest Arkansas area. Conveniently located just off I-49 and I-40, this location will serve PLA’s supply chain customers across a 150-mile radius. The nearly 30,000 square foot facility will process over 1.5 million pallets annually.

“PLA continues to expand both our infrastructure and our service offerings across the country,” said Kyle Otting, PLA’s CEO. ”Propak has been providing comprehensive logistics solutions to customers across Northwest Arkansas for nearly 25 years, and we’re very pleased to expand our services to include pallet management for the area.”

The new operation will bring approximately 20 new jobs to the area and is located at 701 East Kenwood Street, Siloam Springs, AR 72712.

About PLA

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, PLA is a national supply chain solutions provider offering Pallet Management Services, 3PL Services, Reverse Logistics Services, and Freight Brokerage & Transportation Management Services, handling over 115 million pallets per year for over 1,300 customers. Operating under the Pallet Logistics of America, Pallet Repair Services (“PRS”), Pal-Serv, Propak, Valley Pallet, Willamette Valley Lumber, and Yancey Pallet brands, PLA operates over 75 facilities across the US, providing a comprehensive suite of supply chain management solutions. Learn more at www.plasolutions.com.

About Silver Oak Services Partners

Founded in 2005 and based in Evanston, IL, Silver Oak Services Partners, LLC (“Silver Oak”) is a lower-middle market private equity firm focused on partnering with exceptional management teams to build industry-leading business, consumer, and healthcare service companies. Silver Oak utilizes a proactive, research-led investment process to identify attractive services sectors and seek out the best potential management teams and investment opportunities. Silver Oak seeks to make control investments in leading service businesses with $15 to $150 million in revenue. The firm is currently investing out of its fourth fund, a $500 million investment vehicle. Learn more at www.silveroaksp.com.