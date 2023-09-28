Eataly Appoints New CEO North America

NEW YORK–Eataly (‘the Group’), the international Italian restaurant and retail group, today announces the appointment of Tommaso Brusò as the new CEO of North America with effect from 2 October 2023.

Tommaso Brusò joins from Colourful Standard (part of RTG Group), the sustainable essentials clothing brand, where he was Group CEO. He was previously global COO for Benetton Group, where he spent a significant period of time in the US. Prior to that, he was CEO of Diesel North America from 2013-2017, CEO of Furla Americas from 2008-2013, and CEO of Fedon for the United States from 2004-2008. He has significant senior leadership experience with retail brands and a strong track record of growth for these brands across North America.

Eataly opened its first store in North America in 2010 in New York, Flatiron. Today, it has 9 stores across the region in Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New York, Silicon Valley and Toronto. It is planning to open an additional five stores in North America in the next two years as part of an ambitious growth strategy to open a total of 20 stores in North America over the next five years. Internationally, Eataly operates 47 stores in 16 countries across four continents including Europe, Asia and the Middle East. The Group attracts 50 million visitors to its stores annually and employs 5,300. It has annualised revenues of approx. €700 million.

“To continue with the Group’s growth in North America we are welcoming an Italian Manager with great experience in the USA like Tommaso Brusò.” – Comments Andrea Cipolloni, Group CEO Eataly – “Given our significant growth ambitions in North America, the CEO North America position is a newly created role. Tommaso arrives at an important time for the Group and will be instrumental to the development and growth of a market of primary importance for Eataly. His role involves close collaboration with the new senior management who have joined the company in recent months.”

“I am very excited and honored to be joining Eataly. Living in NYC for many years, I have always been a big fan of this brand, which represents the extraordinary Italian food experience.” comments Tommaso Brusò – “Food together with fashion, are globally recognized as Italian excellences and I believe that my significant experience in the fashion industry will make a strong contribution to taking the Eataly brand to the next level. I look forward to working with our team and stakeholders to expand the Group, always supported by the best-in-class operations for our community.”

Eataly is well-known for its high quality, delicious Italian food which is made and can be ordered in its restaurants and purchased in its adjoining stores. The Group sources its 25,000 Italian products from 2,300 selected producers to guarantee quality and taste. Eataly was first established in Monticello D’Alba (Cuneo) in 2007 as a concept to gather high quality Italian food at sustainable and reasonable prices, to celebrate Italian biodiversity, and to create an informal, natural and simple place to eat, shop and learn all under one roof. Eataly also provides cooking classes, tastings and events. The Group has a strong focus on sustainability choosing to work with small-scale producers who share its values for sustainable and environmentally-friend practices, and provide fair treatment for workers.

The new CEO North America appointment follows the appointment of Eataly Group CEO, Andrea Cipolloni in November 2022 and the subsequent senior management appointments of a new CFO, COO and Head of HR earlier this year. The Group’s majority shareholder, Investindustrial, the independent European investment firm, primarily investing in Southern Europe, announced in September 2022 its investment of €200 million to support the growth of the business.

About Eataly

Eataly, founded in 2003 by Oscar Farinetti, is the sole global operator in the Italian food landscape combining high-end Italian food restaurants and quality Italian food retail.

The company integrates food production, sales, dining, and Italian food related educational activities within its unique concept of multichannel store. Eataly is a truly unique concept, as it is the only Italian food retail company that is genuinely international. It also symbolizes Italian cuisine and, more broadly, high-quality Made in Italy products worldwide.

Currently, Eataly operates 47 stores in 16 countries, including Italy, the United States, Canada, the United Arab Emirates, Japan, Korea, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, and Brazil, and is implementing a significant plan for new openings in some of the world’s major cities. The Group, headquartered in Monticello D’Alba (Cuneo), has a turnover of approximately €700 million.