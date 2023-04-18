RM2 Welcomes Wayne Cochran as Chief Operating Officer

RM2 is pleased to announce that Wayne Cochran has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer. Wayne brings with him a wealth of experience and expertise in high-growth operations and is particularly skilled at optimizing manufacturing processes rapidly to meet demand. Wayne has an exceptional track record of leading large organizations and programs with complex supply chains across multiple geographies. He is also known for his ability to build and lead effective teams, delivering improvement in financial and operational performance metrics.

“I’m thrilled to join the RM2 leadership team at this incredible inflection point in the company’s story,” said Wayne, “RM2 has a great product in BLOCKPal and a strong customer base that’s fueling demand for more and more of their IoT pallets, and I’m looking forward to helping scale operations to meet this demand.”

Wayne started his career as a design engineer for Motorola with a BSEE from the Missouri University of Science and Technology. He later received his MBA from Arizona State University’s WP Carey School of Business and holds certificates in Negotiations and Management from Harvard University’s Schools of Law and Business. Throughout his career, Wayne has also worked for Intel, Badger Technologies, and Jabil.

“Wayne’s skillset is a perfect fit for RM2,” said Kevin Mazula, CEO of RM2, “His expertise and experience will help RM2 continue to thrive and meet the increasing market demand for our solutions. I’m honored to welcome Wayne our team.”

About RM2

RM2 launched the smart reusable pallet revolution by embedding autonomous IoT sensor technology in its logistically optimized, hygienic BLOCKPal™ composite pallets. IoT sensor data are transmitted to the cloud via the LTE-M network, making visible the pallet’s location and condition both indoors and in transit without requiring any additional hardware or IT development or training. RM2’s End-to-end Logistics Intelligence Optimization and Tracking (RM2 ELIoT) technology – the Company’s cloud-based supply chain intelligence platform – captures and contextualizes location, temperature, shock and event data, giving customers end-to-end supply chain visibility and clear, actionable insights in real time. RM2 issues, retrieves and sanitizes more than 1.5 million reusable IoT pallets annually through a nationwide network of over 30 service facilities in a cost-effective, scalable and environmentally sustainable pallet pooling system.