Applications Now Open: FreshDirect Launches Small Brand Incubator Program

Calling all early-stage food brands looking to take their business to the next level. FreshDirect is launching a one-year pilot program where they will work with emerging and diverse-owned businesses to help them grow their brands.

The FreshDirect Small Business Incubator Program is an opportunity for businesses to:

Adapt strategies for ecommerce success

Grow customer base within NYC and tri-state area

Elevate diversity within the food system

Learn best practices and industry standards

Be paired with a FreshDirect Category Manager for one-on-one mentorship

Launch on the FreshDirect website

Cultivate lasting relationships with FreshDirect, distribution partners, community partners, and fellow emerging entrepreneurs

This year, FreshDirect plans to launch several new brands into retail as part of this Incubator Program. Final selections will be limited to one brand per category.

To apply to be a 2023 mentee, click here. Applications are open now through Friday, April 28, 2023.