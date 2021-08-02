PlantX Announces Launch of United States Meal Delivery Service

VANCOUVER, BC – PlantX Life Inc. is pleased to announce the launch of its meal delivery service in the United States. The new program, called XFood, provides access to an exclusive variety of innovative plant-based meals designed by distinguished vegan Chef and PlantX Culinary Chief Officer, Matthew Kenney.

XFood enables customers to order 3-day meal plans comprised of six à la carte lunch and dinner meal options, as well as six cold-pressed juices from the recently acquired juice company, Little West. Customers are able to choose from a comprehensive list of vegan recipes creatively designed and curated by Chef Matthew Kenney, such as orange chicken mushroom with broccoli and brown rice, sweet soy and lemongrass glazed tempeh, kung pao cauliflower with tofu and zucchini and mushroom probiotic bibimbap. Additionally, consumers can order various add-ons to their meal package, including breakfast foods, snacks, sweet treat items or additional Little West juices.

“Variety, quality and customer service are key elements defining the new initiative,” said PlantX Founder, Sean Dollinger. “PlantX aims to ensure that the XFood menu will consistently evolves with consumer needs and preferences and therefore the 3-day meal programs will include new meal options on a monthly basis.”

XFood meals are currently available to order now for an August 9 delivery.

“It has long been a dream of ours to be able to deliver food outside of the restaurant setting and in a more personal and personalized way,” said PlantX Chief Culinary Officer, Matthew Kenney. “The meal kits are a representation of how we can build a future where healthy, high-quality food is available to everyone on a daily basis. We are excited to be working with PlantX to make this dream a reality. It is an honour to create weekly meal plans with my team that reflect that utmost in health, purity, and of course, pleasure.”

XFood meal offerings will be prepared in PlantX’s ghost kitchen located in central Los Angeles. The meals will be initially delivered across Southern California, with the aim to reach the entire United States. To ensure that the meals are delivered in the best possible condition, the Company will be using temperature regulating and insulating packaging as well as a same-day courier service.

“The PlantX team has been working tirelessly to ensure that our U.S. delivery meals attain the highest standards of quality, nutritional richness, creativity and innovation”, said PlantX CEO, Julia Frank. “Quality and excellent customer service are out top priorities and we have implemented strong operational systems to ensure that the meals reach our customers in the best conditions possible. By adding the health-promoting Little West juices, we aim to create a holistic meal delivery experience and inspire dietary diversity to consistently improve our customers’ health and wellbeing.”

About PlantX Life Inc.

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX’s platform is the one-stop shop for everything plant-based. With its fast-growing category verticals, the Company offers customers across North America more than 10,000 plant-based products. In addition to offering meal and indoor plant deliveries, the Company currently has plans underway to expand its product lines to include cosmetics, clothing and its own water brand — but the business is not limited to an e-commerce platform. The Company uses its digital platform to build a community of like-minded consumers and, most importantly, provide education. Its successful enterprise is being built and fortified on partnerships with top nutritionists, chefs and brands. The Company eliminates the barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier and happier life.

The Company website is http://investor.PlantX.com/.

To visit the Company’s YouTube channel, click here.

To order XFood meals, click here.

