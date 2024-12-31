Raley’s Food for Families Welcomes 3 New Members to Board of Directors

West Sacramento, CA — Raley’s non-profit, Food For Families is pleased to announce the appointment of three esteemed individuals to its Board of Directors: Robin Gutridge, Brad Poalillo and Bahar Abullarade. The non-profit is dedicated to alleviating hunger in the communities where Raley’s serves.

Raley’s Food For Families was first founded by Joyce Raley Teel and CEO Emeritus Chuck Collings, in 1986 as a holiday food drive. Since its inception, the organization has grown to serve Feeding America food banks across Northern California and Nevada. Raley’s covers all administrative costs, ensuring every dollar donated feeds the local communities. In return, food bank partners use donations to purchase food at-cost, ensuring the impact of Food For Families donations goes further.

The addition of these new members reflects Raley’s Food For Families’ ongoing commitment to strengthening its leadership team and expanding its impact on hunger relief efforts, by adding three team members it will advance key initiatives. Each appointee brings a wealth of expertise and passion for community service, aligning with the nonprofit’s mission to provide food assistance and support to families in need.

Brad Poalillo joins the board with expertise in store operations as a District Team Leader, serving the Nevada terriorty. Brad has been a champion of store engagement for Food For Families, ensuring customer understand the value of the non-profit. In addition, Brad serves on the Northern Nevada Food Bank Board of Directors, which will help ensure Food For Families adapts to the evolving food bank needs.

Bahar Abullarade is a passionate advocate for food insecurity, also serving on the River City Food Bank Board of Directors. As the Senior Manager of Human Resources & Talent Acquisition, Bahar believes in creating an inclusive workplace, ensuring our team members and communities have access to the healthy food.

“We are thrilled to welcome Robin, Brad, and Bahar to Raley’s Food For Families’ Board of Directors,” said Julie Teel, President of the Board, Food For Families. “As the demand on food banks grows, the work of our partners is more critical than ever. The unique talents and shared dedication of our new board members to addressing hunger in our communities will play a pivotal role in advancing our mission and helping us better serve those in need.”

The Holiday Hope Drive kicked off in November, collecting donations from customers and team members, at Raley’s stores and online, through the end of the year. The Food For Families Board has a goal of raising $1.25 million for local food banks. Other ways to support include buying the 2024 Holiday Bear, Peppermint, in store, or online.

For more information about Raley’s Food For Families or its mission, please visit foodforfamilies.org

Raley’s Food For Families is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit, which provides food to Feeding America Food Bank Members and their network of more than 1,900 partner agencies. The organization serves the communities of Northern and Central California and Northern and Central Nevada through Raley’s, Raley’s O-N-E Markets, Bel Air Markets and Nob Hill Foods stores. Since 1986, the organization has donated over $51 million and 42 million pounds of fresh, wholesome food to its partners. With a long commitment to local communities, Raley’s Food For Families continues to grow and thrive as an organization dedicated to alleviating hunger by providing nutritious food to those who need it most. For more information and to learn how to donate, visit www.foodforfamilies.org.

Raley’s Food For Families tax ID is 68-0195082.