Refreshed Earth Fare Reopening Organic and Natural Food Grocery in St. Johns County

Under new ownership, Earth Fare a national organic and natural foods grocer intends to reopen its St. Johns County store — roughly a year after declaring bankruptcy resulting in a nationwide liquidation including its three Jacksonville-area stores.

The store will reopen at the Shoppes of St. Johns Parkway in St. Johns in the second quarter of this year 2021, company officials with Earth Fare and commercial real estate owner and developer Sleiman Enterprises announced last Thursday. Jan. 14.

“This is a growing area and desirable location with great demographics, so we are excited to call St. Johns home again,” said Randy Talley, co-founder, chief sustainability officer, and director of leasing at Earth Fare, said in a Jan. 14 news release.

