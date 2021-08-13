North Country Smokehouse Now Available at Earth Fare

CLAREMONT, N.H. – Mid Atlantic based retailer, Earth Fare, well-known for their mission to help people live healthy lives, is now offering all-natural, Certified Humane® and USDA Organic smoked meats handcrafted by New Hampshire based producer, North Country Smokehouse.

Flavors include organic Polish Style Kielbasa, all-natural certified humane Vermont Cheddar Sausage, and Smoky Maple Breakfast Links. In addition to the sausage offerings, shoppers can now purchase humanely raised Sugar Free Fruitwood Smoked Bacon by the pound in the butcher case.

Committed to transparency and craftmanship, these core principles drive the strict products standards Earth Fare shoppers have come to expect from the brand. Their ‘Boot List’ contains over 150 ingredients that have been deemed potentially harmful to the human body. Any product containing these ingredients is banned from the store. “This is especially important because food labels can be very misleading,” says Mike Kelly, VP of Business Development for North Country Smokehouse. “Our Certified Humane® products are third-party audited to ensure we’re meeting strict animal welfare standards and they don’t contain hormones or antibiotics – ever. Our USDA Organic products not only meet but exceed the federal standards. They do not contain GMO’s or animal byproducts, and the pork is vegetarian fed from our very own grain mills. Earth Fare does the work of weeding out low-quality ingredients for their customers, so they can shop with confidence. Their product offerings never contain artificial colors, flavors, or sweeteners.”

“The partnership just fits,” Kelly continues. “North Country takes pride in crafting small batch recipes with the best possible ingredients. We have a loyal following on the East Coast and this relationship makes it even easier for shoppers to find the products they know and love or try a new flavor they haven’t had access to in the past.”

About North Country Smokehouse

As one of America’s few remaining, family-owned smokehouses, North Country’s mission is to hand craft premium, artisanal smoked meats through culinary excellence, exceptional animal care standards, and respect for the land. Located in the heart of New England, their authentic charcuterie features only the best hand-selected, natural ingredients, and small batch smoking process over embers of local hardwoods.

Available in traditional, all-natural certified humane ®, and organic varieties, the NCS product line features smoked bacon, ham, sausages, and deli meats, as well as unique offerings like smoked chicken, and Cajun Pork Tasso. Their recipes are prepared using old world, European techniques, resulting in the distinct flavor they are well-known for today.

Recognized for an innovative approach to dining, North Country Smokehouse partners with respected chefs nationwide, to develop signature recipes that enhance menus with their on-trend approach to flavor. Voted America’s Best Bacon by Men’s Journal, New England’s Best Meat by Yankee Magazine, and The Best Bacon in America by Food & Wine, North Country has been noted for balancing taste with time honored tradition and modern food trends.

Available through upscale retailers, discerning distributors, and with custom crafted recipes in noted restaurants, hotels and resorts across the country, North Country has provided customers with better choices at the table for more than 100 years.

Visit ncsmokehouse.com for more information.

About Earth Fare:

Earth Fare, an established natural food market previously spanning 50 stores, filed for bankruptcy in early February of 2020. In March, a loyal customer and local Asheville business leader, Dennis Hulsing purchased Earth Fare with the vision to re-establish stores in select communities across the east coast. Supported by the original founders, local advocates, and previous Earth Fare Team Members, they began the renewed mission of helping people live healthy lives. Currently Earth Fare operates 22 locations across eight states with ongoing plans for future expansion.