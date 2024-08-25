Renowned International Cooking Competition Invites Chef Applicants: The 2025 Arsnova Culinary Prize

NEW YORK CITY – The 57th edition of the ArsNova International Culinary Prize — often called the “Everest of Gastronomy” — is now underway in nine countries and applications are encouraged. The grand prize: €20,000. Second prize is €5,000 and third prize receives €2,500.

Chef-owner Dominique Crenn, who earned three Michelin stars for Atelier Crenn, is the President of the national selection for US applicants. Sal Rizzo, owner-CEO of De Gustibus Cooking School by Miele — a 44-year-old institution — has been chosen to lead the search and work directly with both the U.S. candidates and Chef Crenn.

The annual competition seeks professional chefs, between 24 and 40 years old, with a minimum of 5 years in the profession, and currently employed by a restaurant. Contestants must develop a dish that features one specific ingredient (this year it’s female duck) and submit the recipe and photos no later than September 15, 2024. There is no registration fee. Participation is free.

All applications must include:

The recipe based on the annual theme/ingredient

6 to 12 photos corresponding to the production of this recipe

A text explaining the candidate’s background, their choices and their inspirations

A precise prep sheet specifying the importance of each ingredient’s origin.

The precise budgeting of their recipe

Recipes will be judged by the following criteria:

Originality: 30%

Technicality: 30%

Inspiration: 20%

Visual impression: 20%

The prize takes place in two stages: national selections followed by an international final in Paris, France. A single candidate from each country is selected to participate in the International Final; they represent their country and their culture.

The competition acts as a springboard for winners who successfully negotiate the challenge. Many have become legendary figures in culinary history. This includes Joël Robuchon, Michel Roth, Bernard Leprince and Régis Marcon.

KEY DATES

September 15, 2024: Application due date.

October 15, 2024: Finalists in each country will be announced.

February 4, 2025: The international final and selection of the winner of the ArsNova International Culinary Prize will take place, followed by a charity dinner. Details about the international competition can be found on the ArsNova website.

All rules are explained on the application page: https://prixcuisinedauteur.philanthropicarsnova.org/en/apply

Information about the juries and committees is offered on a dedicated page:

https://prixcuisinedauteur.philanthropicarsnova.org/en/committees-and-juries

ABOUT THE COMPETITION

Created in 1967 by Claude Taittinger, the ArsNova International Culinary Prize (formerly Le Taittinger) is a renowned culinary competition that spans nine countries and enjoys the respect of chefs on the international stage. It celebrates the excellence and uniqueness of the chef’s profession. This annual award promotes creative efforts themed around a single ingredient; these efforts are showcased first in national finals, and then in an international final.

The Prize has always focused on perpetuating French culinary heritage by ensuring that culinary savoir-faire is passed on to new generations of young chefs. Claude Taittinger designed it as a tribute to his father, Pierre Taittinger, founder of the eponymous Champagne House. A loyal guardian of this culinary tradition, he has always demanded a high level of technical expertise based on the conviction that once chefs have achieved this quality level, they are then free to develop their own quest for meaning and individuality, two attributes that are essential to any chef aiming for new heights.

Now under the auspices of the Philanthropic ArsNova endowment fund and its Culinary Arts Center, the award highlights the commitment of its chefs and winners, linking them with initiatives aimed at promoting healthy, sustainable and accessible food for all.

On January 30, 2024, a Swedish chef — Louis Dupuy-Roudel — won the 56th edition of the ArsNova International Culinary Prize in Paris at a final that was assessed by a jury chaired by Eric Fréchon, including renowned chefs such as Dominique Crenn and Alexandre Gauthier.

CONTEST CRITERIA

Three conditions are required for participation:

Applicants must be between 24 and 40 years old. Have a minimum of 5 years in the profession, and current employment in a restaurant. Enter the competition in their country of work, regardless of their nationality. If selected, they will then represent this country at the international competition.

The following are excluded from participation:

Teachers at a catering school.

Candidates who have already participated 3 times at the international final.

Chefs employed in a restaurant linked to a catering school

The participating countries are:

France (including the principalities of Andorra and Monaco)

Japan

Belgium (Luxembourg)

Netherlands

Switzerland

United Kingdom

Germany

Sweden

USA



COMMITTEE AND JURY

The ArsNova International Culinary Prize draws upon a network of international chefs, and an organizing committee chaired by Emmanuel Renaut, Chef at the 3 Michelin-star ‘Flocons de Sel’ restaurant in Megève (the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region in Southeastern France).