WECO Introduces 360Tek Optical Sorter for Blueberries

WECO, a member of the Duravant’s Food Sorting and Handling Solutions group, introduces their new 360Tek optical sorter for blueberries at Global Produce and Floral Show and Pack Expo. Separating product with fine defects, extraneous vegetable matter (EVM) and jumbo berries, this small, high-capacity sorter can inspect up to 8,000 lbs. (3,600 kg) of berries per hour. Located at the end of WECO’s modular Sortivator fresh-pack line for blueberry cleaning and sorting, the affordable 360Tek maximizes product quality while reducing labor requirements.

“Consumer expectations for blueberry quality are rising – shoppers now want flawless fruit in every clamshell. Our new 360Tek sorter is the perfect addition to our Sortivator portfolio of solutions, helping packers achieve the most accurate final sort possible in the smallest footprint,” said Eric Horner, Vice President of WECO. “With its unique roller design, the 360Tek is half the size of similar fine defect sorters on the market while achieving twice the throughput, maintaining consistently high performance and offering a superior ROI. It’s a gamechanger for the blueberry industry.”

WECO’s 360Tek removes products with a wide range of defects including scars, splits and rubs, as well as EVM like stems and flowers. It can also separate large, jumbo berries into a separate stream. To present a complete 360-degree view of each piece of fruit for inspection, the 360Tek conveys berries over a series of hourglass-shaped rollers. Digital color cameras take up to 16 photos of each berry as it rotates, and advanced machine-learning algorithms analyze the color, size and shape of every object to make sophisticated sort decisions. Air nozzles positioned between the rollers gently deflect objects identified for separation.

The 360Tek sorter separates incoming product into three customizable streams. The ‘accept’ stream sends good berries on to packaging. The second sort stream is dedicated to collecting blueberries with defects and EVM, while the third sort stream collects jumbo berries. However, if the packer has no need to separate jumbo berries, the second and third streams can each be programmed to collect berries with specific types of defects or EVM.

Each of WECO’s Sortivator fresh-pack lines is tailored for the customer’s application, incorporating systems for eliminating debris, removing soft fruit and sorting by color and size. The 360Tek can be installed at the end of new or existing Sortivator lines. Controlled from a single touchscreen control panel, Sortivator provides fast, gentle and effective blueberry sorting for big and small operations, whether the fruit is harvested mechanically or by hand.

The 360Tek sorter, other Sortivator equipment modules and WECO’s other high-quality sorting and moisture monitoring solutions are available for sale or lease. WECO’s industry-leading customer service organization provides installation and start-up services, preventive maintenance, technology upgrades and 24/7 emergency assistance.



For more information about WECO, visit www.wecotek.com.

About WECO

WECO has been designing, manufacturing and servicing optical and color electronic sorters for over 30 years and has thousands of units deployed worldwide. WECO products feature a design simplicity that results in cost-effective equipment and greater uptime for operators. WECO serves growers and processors in several fruit and nut processing sectors: tomato sorting on the harvester, walnut and pecan line sorting and drying, hops kiln moisture monitoring and small fruit sorting of blueberries, cranberries, olives, coffee cherries and wine grapes. For more information, visit www.wecotek.com.

About Duravant

Headquartered in Downers Grove, IL, Duravant is a global engineered equipment company with manufacturing, sales and service facilities throughout North America, Europe and Asia. Through their portfolio of operating companies, Duravant delivers trusted end-to-end process solutions for customers and partners through engineering and integration expertise, project management and operational excellence. With worldwide sales distribution and service networks, they provide immediate and lifetime aftermarket support to all the markets they serve in the food processing, packaging and material handling sectors. Duravant’s market-leading brands are synonymous with innovation, durability and reliability. For more information, visit www.duravant.com.