Restaurants Canada Show 2022

Canada’s leading foodservice trade event is preparing for a world-class hybrid showcase!



RC Show 2022 returns to Toronto’s Enercare Centre at Exhibition Place, combining the best of in-person and virtual – a dynamic in-person trade show, conferences, competitions and events along with broadcast-quality programming available virtually and in-person. For three action-packed days, RC Show aims to reignite the industry with leading brands and suppliers, the latest trends and solution-based content, an enhanced domestic and international buyers’ program, as well as programming from national and global thought-leaders assembled to discuss key issues to support the REVIVAL of the industry – an annual event that can’t be missed!

What to expect at RC Show 2022

RC Show Flex Passes – Giving you the flexibility to attend in-person, virtually or a combination of both

First-rate sessions across multiple stages, practical workshops, enlightening panel discussions, and fireside chats with industry leaders who will be exploring all categories and topics that matter most to operators–including new profit avenues, labour and food, restaurant profitability, mental health, diversity, equity and inclusion, sustainability and safety

A professionally designed, fully functional pop-up restaurant and bar that will activate brands, provide a culinary experience and showcase the most innovative equipment, technology and post-covid, revenue-generating concepts

The return of RC Show’s signature events including the industry’s largest networking events, Opening Night and Top to Top receptions, Breakfast With Champions and Industry Night Out

Mixology, Sommelier, Barista and Culinary competitions that will showcase up-and-coming talent from across Canada

In support of the industry’s revival, Restaurants Canada will be launching a new RC 365 Digital Marketplace designed to help connect buyers directly to industry suppliers unlocking the door to new opportunities available year-round.



The RC Show is operated by Restaurants Canada, a national not-for-profit association representing Canada’s diverse and dynamic foodservice industry. All revenue generated goes back into supporting Canada’s foodservice and hospitality industry.

TICKETS:

Industry professionals can register for a FLEX PASS to attend in-person and virtually at www.rchsow.com. Register before February 1, 2022 to save with advance ticket and event pricing and packages, as well as will have the chance to win an RC Show VIP Toronto Experience during the show.

This year’s FLEX PASS includes access to RC Show’s renowned Leadership Conference programming; valued at $250.

WHERE:

www.rcshow.com

Enercare Centre

100 Princes’ Blvd.

Toronto, ON

M6K 3C3

WHEN:

Sunday, February 27, 2022 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM EST

Monday, February 28, 2022 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM EST

Tuesday, March 1, 2022 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM EST