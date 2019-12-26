Retail Cleaning and Sanitation Programs Foster Food Safety Culture

Adam Friedlander, MS, Food Safety and Technical Services, FMI Retail & FoodService December 26, 2019

Grocery shoppers deserve a safe shopping experience. In fact, the FMI U.S. Grocery Shopper Trends 2019 reports 74% of customers expect a store to be clean and neat, an 11% increase from the 2018 report. Plus, 93% of shoppers trust their grocery store to ensure that the food they purchase is safe. FMI members build trust within their communities by raising food safety standards in each of their stores and sharing valuable food safety knowledge with their customers. 

Throughout the year, the Food Protection Committee (FPC), a group of food safety leaders from FMI member companies, worked hard to publish free food safety resources that support all FMI members in advancing food safety programs.

The Cleaning and Sanitation Guide for Food Retail introduces the top five fundamental categories for developing a successful cleaning and sanitation program:

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Food Marketing Institute

Related Articles

Seafood

The Seafood Category Is Distinct and Intriguing

March 22, 2019 Food Marketing Institute

What reveals the market potential for seafood at retail, given the diversity of products and varying availability and seasonality around the country? The Power of Seafood report – the first in FMI’s “Power of…” series to focus on seafood – shares that one underlying characteristic of seafood shoppers is their discerning nature.