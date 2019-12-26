Retail Cleaning and Sanitation Programs Foster Food Safety Culture

Grocery shoppers deserve a safe shopping experience. In fact, the FMI U.S. Grocery Shopper Trends 2019 reports 74% of customers expect a store to be clean and neat, an 11% increase from the 2018 report. Plus, 93% of shoppers trust their grocery store to ensure that the food they purchase is safe. FMI members build trust within their communities by raising food safety standards in each of their stores and sharing valuable food safety knowledge with their customers.

Throughout the year, the Food Protection Committee (FPC), a group of food safety leaders from FMI member companies, worked hard to publish free food safety resources that support all FMI members in advancing food safety programs.

The Cleaning and Sanitation Guide for Food Retail introduces the top five fundamental categories for developing a successful cleaning and sanitation program:

