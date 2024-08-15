Sabert Fortifies Position as Leading Domestic Manufacturer of Molded Pulp Foodservice Packaging Solutions with Texas Facility BPI Certification

SAYREVILLE, N.J. — Sabert Corporation, a leading global manufacturer of innovative and sustainable food packaging solutions, announced a significant achievement in its long-standing commitment to sustainability. All products using the company’s molded Pulp Plus™ and Pulp Ultra™ formulations, which are manufactured at the Greenville, Texas facility, have been awarded certification from the Biodegradable Products Institute (BPI) and meets ASTM standards for compostable products in North America. This third-party verification solidifies Sabert as a leading BPI certified domestic manufacturer of molded pulp foodservice packaging in the United States.

Composting plays a crucial role in achieving sustainability and promoting a circular economy. The BPI certification indicates that Sabert’s molded pulp products from Greenville can be properly composted in industrial facilities and will disintegrate into a nutrient-rich soil amendment at the required rate. This provides brands, food companies, foodservice operators and consumers assurance that the packaging is certified compostable and can be diverted from landfills through commercial composting channels.

“Earning BPI certification for our state-of-the-art Texas facility is a major accomplishment that reinforces Sabert’s commitment to advancing packaging sustainability through proprietary innovation,” said Paul McCann, CEO of Sabert. “This prestigious certification is extremely important to our customers who want environmentally responsible food packaging solutions. At Sabert, we believe in supporting third-party certifications to help move the food packaging industry towards more sustainable practices.”

The 350,000 square foot Greenville facility, which officially opened in 2022, utilizes Sabert’s proprietary pulp formulation chemistry and processing techniques to manufacture a broad range of molded fiber packaging items that are 100% free from per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

“Through continuous innovation and our relentless focus on eliminating PFAS from pulp manufacturing, we have solidified our position as a leading supplier of certified compostable molded fiber packaging in North America,” added McCann. “One of our key strengths in the pulp market is that because we work with multiple substrates, we can design and manufacture our own lids, ensuring superior lid fit and design.”

In addition to manufacturing BPI-certified molded fiber packaging solutions, Sabert’s Texas plant features extensive lab and engineering capabilities to conduct developmental research in material science and production technologies to continue to push innovation forward.

“The foodservice packaging industry is quite complex, which is why Sabert’s ability to be a one-stop solutions provider of multiple sustainable substrates across a wide portfolio of products is so valuable,” added Rebecca Locker, Director of Sustainability at Sabert. “Our definition of a sustainable product – composed of at least 25% recycled or bio-content and recyclable or compostable – sets a high bar to have an immediate impact on climate and circularity. Receiving this third-party certification supports Sabert’s goal of increasing the volume and breadth of our sustainable products to help increase food waste diversion from the landfill and promote the responsible disposal of packaging at its end-of-life.”

Along with molded pulp, Sabert maintains an industry-leading pipeline of other innovative packaging solutions designed “smart from the start,” prioritizing sustainable measures like using renewable resources and recycled content, increasing production efficiencies, and ensuring products avoid landfill disposal.

About Sabert

Sabert is a leading global manufacturer of innovative food packaging products and solutions. The company was founded in 1983 grounded in the purpose of reinventing food packaging to nourish and protect our world. Headquartered in Sayreville, New Jersey, Sabert operates North American facilities in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, New Jersey, Texas, and Virginia, as well as manufacturing facilities in Nivelles, Belgium; Kimbolton, England; Lodz, Poland; and Zhongshan, China. Using its proprietary Packaging Value Model™, Sabert combines deep insights about food lifecycles and consumer lifestyles with fast and flexible production capabilities. Its industry-leading product designs encompass all five areas of innovative packaging: Performance, Presentation, Safety, Sustainability and Economics. For more information, visit www.sabert.com.