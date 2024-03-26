Sabert Sets New Standards in Sustainable Food Packaging with the Introduction of Earthtel r-PRO Bowls and Containers

Innovative New Line contains PCR, is 100% Recyclable and Features Stylish Stone Color

SAYREVILLE, N.J. — Sabert Corporation, a leading global manufacturer of innovative and sustainable food packaging solutions, announced the launch of its new Earthtel™ r-PRO™ line of round bowls and containers. Made with Sabert’s proprietary polypropylene blend containing 25% post-consumer recycled content (PCR), the new collection is 100% recyclable and meets APR guidelines for recyclability.

Designed with sustainability in mind, the Earthtel™ r-PRO™ line is a groundbreaking solution for foodservice operators looking to reduce their environmental footprint. The new eco-friendly and innovative round bowls and containers feature a sleek design and curated stone color, providing a modern, upscale look that enhances both cool and warm-toned foods.

“Earthtel™ r-PRO™ is the latest addition to our expansive portfolio of innovative sustainable packaging solutions that doesn’t sacrifice performance or aesthetics,” said Stephny Halstead, Vice President of Marketing and New Product Development, Sabert. “From using a new, proprietary recycled content polypropylene blend to designing for full recyclability at end-of-life, the Earthtel™ r-PRO™ line exemplifies our commitment to minimizing environmental impact without comprising quality or functionality.”

The Earthtel™ r-PRO™ Round Bowls and Containers offer several key features:

Curated Stone Color : Specifically chosen for both cool and warm undertones, enhancing the appearance of cool toned food dishes and complementing warm-tone food.

: Specifically chosen for both cool and warm undertones, enhancing the appearance of cool toned food dishes and complementing warm-tone food. Secure Stacking Feature : Keeps bowls secure in transit and ensures proper ventilation when stacked, thanks to C-vents and channels on the lid which fits multiple ounce capacities.

: Keeps bowls secure in transit and ensures proper ventilation when stacked, thanks to C-vents and channels on the lid which fits multiple ounce capacities. Versatile Sizes : Available in multiple depths and sizes (18 – 32 oz.) for a table-ready presentation and varied menu applications.

: Available in multiple depths and sizes (18 – 32 oz.) for a table-ready presentation and varied menu applications. Microwaveable and Heat Lamp Safe : Can withstand temperatures up to 220°F.

: Can withstand temperatures up to 220°F. Consumer Reusable : Top rack dishwasher safe.

: Top rack dishwasher safe. Recyclable: Meets APR guidelines for recyclability.

The launch is part of Sabert’s EarthtelligentTM platform, the company’s comprehensive approach to sustainability through innovative product design, use of recycled materials and support for a circular economy. Polypropolene r-PRO™ material is a proprietary blend sourced from Sabert’s own Nuvida recycling facility in New Jersey, where waste is diverted from landfills and repurposed as PCR. Sabert is a proud member of the Polypropylene Recycling Coalition, which works to improve PP recovery and recycling in the US. For more information about Earthtel™ r-PRO™ Round Bowls and Containers, please visit www.sabert.com.

