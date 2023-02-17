Sandwich Chain Subway is Exploring a Possible Sale

Noah Sheidlower, CNBC Retail & FoodService February 17, 2023

Sandwich giant Subway confirmed Tuesday it is exploring a possible sale.

A deal could value the chain at more than $10 billion, according to an article last month from The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the company had hired advisors to explore a sale.

Subway said Tuesday that JPMorgan is advising the Connecticut-based company and will conduct the sale exploration process. The company didn’t outline any timing and cautioned the process may not result in a sale.

“The management team remains committed to the future and will continue to execute against its multi-year transformation journey, which includes a focus on menu innovation, modernization of restaurants and improvements to its overall guest experience,” Subway said in the release.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: CNBC

Related Articles

Retail & FoodService

Subway Testing New One Net Carb Bread Option With Hero Bread Backed by Seven-Time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady

Subway® Restaurants Retail & FoodService November 4, 2021

Subway® restaurants announced it is the first quick service restaurant brand to offer a one-net-carb bread option for guests, as part of a new product test in partnership with food tech startup Hero Labs, Inc. (“Hero”). With just one gram of net carbohydrates, 0 grams sugar, 12 grams of protein, 26 grams of fiber and only 100 calories in a six-inch sub roll, Hero Bread™ sandwich rolls deliver the signature flavor fans love, with added nutritional benefits.  