Sandwich Chain Subway is Exploring a Possible Sale

Sandwich giant Subway confirmed Tuesday it is exploring a possible sale.

A deal could value the chain at more than $10 billion, according to an article last month from The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the company had hired advisors to explore a sale.

Subway said Tuesday that JPMorgan is advising the Connecticut-based company and will conduct the sale exploration process. The company didn’t outline any timing and cautioned the process may not result in a sale.

“The management team remains committed to the future and will continue to execute against its multi-year transformation journey, which includes a focus on menu innovation, modernization of restaurants and improvements to its overall guest experience,” Subway said in the release.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: CNBC