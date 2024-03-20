Save Foods Announces Corporate Rebranding Changes Name to N2OFF Inc. to Reflect Core Values of its Business

Neve Yarak, Israel — Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: SVFD) (FSE:80W) (“Save Foods” or the “Company”), an innovative agri-food tech company providing sustainable solutions for agriculture and plant-based food, announced a corporate rebranding in response to recent business developments that focuses on sustainable environmental solutions. At the heart of this rebranding is a change of the Company’s name to N2OFF Inc. to embody its corporate vision and core values.

The rebranding includes a new name and an update to the Company’s corporate logo and website, as well as a new website for its majority-owned Israeli subsidiary, NTWO OFF Ltd.

N2OFF Inc. corporate website: www.n2off.com

N2OFF Ltd. website: https://www.n2off.net

In addition, the Company’s Nasdaq trading symbol will change to NITO. The Company will begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) under its new name “N2OFF Inc.” and new trading symbol “NITO” upon the opening of the market on March 19, 2024.

About Save Foods:

Save Foods, Inc. is an innovative agri-food tech company that through its three operational arms delivers integrated solutions for improved safety, quality, and sustainability every step of the way from field to fork. Save Foods Ltd., Save Foods’ majority-owned Israeli subsidiary, focuses on post-harvest treatments in fruit and vegetables to control and prevent pathogen contamination, significantly reduce the use of hazardous chemicals, and prolong fresh produce’s shelf life. NTWO OFF Ltd., Save Foods’ majority-owned Israeli subsidiary, contributes to tackling greenhouse gas emissions, offering a pioneering solution to mitigate N2O (nitrous oxide) emissions, a potent greenhouse gas with 265 times the global warming impact of carbon dioxide. NTWO OFF Ltd., aims to promote agricultural practices that are both environmentally friendly and economically viable. Plantify Foods, Inc., Save Foods’ minority-owned Canadian subsidiary listed on the TSXV, offers a wide range of clean-label healthy food options that are nutritious, gluten free, non-allergenic, use whole natural ingredients, and are easy to prepare. For more information on Save Foods Ltd. and NTWO OFF Ltd. visit our website: www.n2off.com

