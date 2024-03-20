North American Trade Topics Addressed at Fresh Produce Association of the Americas Policy Summit  

(Tubac, AZ) – The Fresh Produce Association of the Americas’ annual Spring Policy Summit on April 3, 2024, at the Tubac Golf Resort & Spa promises to be a must-attend gathering for industry leaders, policy makers, and experts, focusing on the trade environments of the United States, Mexico, and Canada. With ongoing trade irritants, presidential elections on the horizon for the U.S and Mexico, and the impending renegotiation of the USMCA, this event will provide critical insights into the future of trade and agriculture.

The summit will kick off with a keynote speech on “US-Mexico Trade – What is the State of Play?” delivered by Andrew I. Rudman, Director of the Mexico Institute. Rudman will address the complexities and uncertainties surrounding the context of trade, as both countries approach pivotal elections.

The afternoon sessions will explore a variety of pressing topics, including:

Reducing Impact of Port Disruptions: A panel including representatives from CBP, the Arizona Department of Transportation, U.S. Customhouse Brokers, and representatives of Arizona’s Senate offices will discuss strategies to mitigate disruptions at ports due to migrant issues and other emerging concerns.

Food Safety & Handling Hot Topics: This session will cover the latest developments in traceability implementation, updates from the FDA’s Southwest Import District, Canada’s use of SENASICA SRRC Certification, and more. Experts from government and industry will share insights that could impact stakeholders.

DC Update: Garrick Taylor of the Border Trade Alliance and Allison Moore of the FPAA will provide an update on political developments, upcoming regulations, and what to expect in the near future from Washington, DC.

USDA APHIS Updates on Plant Protection and Quarantine Efforts: The Animal & Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) will outline their operations at the border, focusing on the role of insect identifiers, scientific reviews of pest risks, and the importation process of fresh produce into the U.S.

Tomatoes, Trade, and the State of Play: The summit will conclude with a session on the latest updates regarding fresh tomato imports and the Tomato Suspension Agreement, featuring discussions with government and industry leaders that have been fighting to protect U.S. companies importing fresh tomatoes.

The Spring Policy Summit will provide attendees with a unique opportunity to gain foresight into the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in US, Mexico, and Canada trade and agriculture. The event concludes with a closing cocktail reception where participants will have the chance to network and discuss the insights gained throughout the event.

For more information on the summit schedule, and registration details, please visit the FPAA’s official website at www.freshfrommexico.com.

About FPAA:

Founded in 1944 in Nogales, Arizona, the Fresh Produce Association of the Americas has grown to become one of the most influential agricultural groups in the United States. Today, the FPAA provides a powerful voice for improvement and sustainability by serving the needs of more than 100 North American companies involved in the marketing, import, and distribution of produce. For more information, visit www.freshfrommexico.com.