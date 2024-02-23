Save Mart Hires Industry Veteran for Top Merchandising, Marketing Role

Save Mar Retail & FoodService February 23, 2024

The Save Mart Companies has added industry veteran Chris Hooks to its c-suite as its new chief merchandising and marketing officer. Hooks previously held executive positions at Save A Lot, Family Dollar and Topco Associates.

Through his more than 25 years of experience in grocery retail, CPG and private brand, wholesale, dollar and discount food industries, Save Mart says it will immediately enhance its executive leadership and its growth and innovation priorities.

“Understanding customer cohorts, their dynamic need states, and how to best anticipate and fulfill those needs are our top strategic priorities,” said Shane Sampson, executive chairman of the board. “Chris’ breadth of knowledge and experience will accelerate our ability to grow and innovate our business, attract and retain customers, and be great partners to our suppliers and associates.”

Hooks previously served as EVP and chief merchandising officer at Save A Lot; SVP of consumable merchandising at Family Dollar; and EVP for center store, fresh, strategic sourcing, supply chain, marketing and brand development at Topco Associates; and also spent 11 years at H-E-B in merchandising, marketing and store operations.

Modesto, Calif.-based Save Mart, a Kingswood Capital Management LP portfolio company, has about 200 Save Mart, Lucky, and FoodMaxx stores in California and western Nevada. In addition to its retail operation, it operates SMART Refrigerated Transport and is a partner in Super Store Industries, which owns and operates a distribution center in Lathrop, and the Sunnyside Farms dairy processing plant in Turlock, Calif. As California’s largest regional full-service grocery chain, Save Mart employs 14,000 associates. The company is No. 52 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

