Save Mart, Lucky and FoodMaxx Stores are Now Live on DoorDash

SAN FRANCISCO- DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH), the local commerce platform, announced a partnership with The Save Mart Companies to bring Save Mart, Lucky, and FoodMaxx locations to the DoorDash Marketplace. Starting today, consumers across California and Nevada can access Save Mart, Lucky, and FoodMaxx on DoorDash to get groceries delivered same day in under an hour, on average*, directly to their door.

“We are excited to extend the reach and accessibility of our fresh quality offerings, local favorites, and everyday essentials with DoorDash to strengthen our commitment of providing grocery solutions for busy people and families seeking convenience and value,” said Tamara Pattison, senior vice president, Chief Digital Officer at The Save Mart Companies. “Additionally, customers can receive up to 30% off delivery orders at Save Mart, Lucky, and FoodMaxx stores from November 17, 2023 to November 23, 2023** – just in time for even greater savings for their Thanksgiving celebrations.”

“DoorDash launched on-demand grocery delivery in 2020, empowering grocers with the tools and technology they need to reach new and loyal customers wherever and however they choose to shop. Today, millions of consumers shop DoorDash’s grocery category each month, and more new consumers to the online grocery industry start with DoorDash than any other platform,” added Fuad Hannon, Vice President of New Verticals at DoorDash. “We couldn’t be more excited about our new partnership with The Save Mart Companies and to add their incredible reach and selection to our Marketplace.”

Participating Save Mart, Lucky, and FoodMaxx stores will be available on DashPass, DoorDash’s membership program that offers members $0 delivery fees from thousands of restaurants, grocery, and convenience stores nationwide. DashPass members can enjoy these benefits on all eligible orders of $35 or more from Save Mart, Lucky, and FoodMaxx stores. In addition, consumers will soon be able to access and purchase SNAP-eligible grocery products from these stores using their SNAP/EBT card on DoorDash.

About The Save Mart Companies

The Save Mart Companies, a Kingswood Capital Management, LP portfolio company and a California-based grocer, operates 194 Save Mart, Lucky, and FoodMaxx stores in California and Western Nevada. In addition to its retail operation, the Company also operates SMART Refrigerated Transport and is a partner in Super Store Industries (“SSI”), which owns and operates a distribution center in Lathrop, and the Sunnyside Farms dairy processing plant in Turlock. Proud to be California’s largest regional, full-service grocery chain throughout the region, the Company and its 13,000 associates take extra care to help provide customers with the freshest foods for their families at affordable prices. For more information on the company, please visit: www.TheSaveMartCompanies.com.

About DoorDash

DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH) is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local businesses in more than 25 countries across the globe. Founded in 2013, DoorDash builds products and services to help businesses innovate, grow, and reach more customers. DoorDash is building infrastructure for local commerce, enabling merchants to thrive in the convenience economy, giving consumers access to more of their communities, and providing work that empowers. With DoorDash, there is a neighborhood of good in every order.

*Based on average delivery time. Delivery times may vary and are not guaranteed.

