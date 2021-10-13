Smile Beverage Werks Disrupts Single-Use Straw Market with Biodegradable Straw

Darien, Connecticut – Intending to disrupt the single-use straw market, Smile Beverage Werks® introduces a plant-based plastic alternative. Unlike current substitutes with misleading claims of compostability, Smile’s eco straw is 100% home compostable certified through TÜV Rheinland DINCERTCO. Moving past simply eliminating plastic, the straw is free of petroleum, BPA, and PFAs – an impressive differentiator from current plastic-free straws. Best of all, Smile’s straw is a USDA biobased product and certified carbon neutral by ClimatePartner. Smile Beverage Werks® does not greenwash. We go the extra mile for third-party testing to ensure environmental claims and remove consumer confusion.

Empowering businesses to reduce waste without sacrificing consumer enjoyment is what Smile Beverage Werks® is all about. To bridge consumer satisfaction and environmental concerns, Smile Beverage Werks® developed this biodegradable straw to be just as strong as plastic. Without going soggy like paper straws, Smile’s eco straw is super strong. For transparency, the straw underwent independent third-party testing following the internationally recognized standard NF T51-800 to ensure that the compost produced from the straw supports normal plant growth.

“The innovative technology used to create our straws has the ability to alter the single-use plastic industry altogether,” says Co-Founder Frank Schuster. “These straws demonstrate the durability, effectiveness, and convenience of our plant-based material.”

Available in multiple colors and with or without paper covering, Smile’s eco straws can be bought online at SmileCoffeeWerks.com. Wholesale orders are always welcome.

About Smile Beverage Werks PBC

Smile Beverage Werks, PBC is a Delaware Public Benefits Corporation with a sustainability mission. We are committed to developing and manufacturing compostable food and beverage packaging including single-use coffee pods, straws, and bags. Founded by serial entrepreneur Michael Sands and green construction expert Frank Schuster, Smile Beverage Werks® produces the only commercially compostable, carbon neutral coffee pods not requiring any additional film for shelf life or a separation of lid, filter, and grounds for disposal. Follow @smilecoffeewerks on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram or visit our website SmileCoffeeWerks.com to learn more.