Southeastern Grocers Continues Growth of Florida Winn-Dixie Stores

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Southeastern Grocers, Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, unveils its newest Winn-Dixie location in Viera with a ribbon cutting ceremony and community celebration. The Viera store opening is SEG’s latest expansion throughout the state of Florida, following the 2020 openings of eight new Winn-Dixie stores in Boynton Beach, Fort Myers, Gainesville, Lakewood Ranch, Lake Mary, West Melbourne and two locations in Jacksonville.

Each new Winn-Dixie store, including the newest store located in the Viera Village Center at 5410 Murrell Road, is designed to provide customers with a unique, personalized shopping experience. The grocer uses a specialized approach to provide a wide product selection and additional jobs and opportunities for local community members. SEG is on track to have renewed 70% of all stores throughout the grocer’s Southeast footprint by the end of 2021 to further enhance the shopping experience for all its customers.

Anthony Hucker, President and CEO of Southeastern Grocers, said, “We are incredibly proud to celebrate our newest Viera store, the most recent of our nine new Winn-Dixie stores throughout Florida. This expansion marks our continued commitment to increase our presence in our home state, and to strengthen all the communities in which we serve. We look forward to providing our Viera community fresh, quality products tailored to their unique needs and preferences, while delivering remarkable service that they can always count on.”

Customers shopping the new Viera store will notice six front row golf cart parking spaces to cater to the transportation preferences of the local community. Additionally, the store will offer a special giveaway of a 2021 four-passenger electric golf cart as part of the grand opening celebration1. The parking lot also features a Tesla Supercharger location as a convenient way for Tesla owners to charge their vehicles while grocery shopping.

The store’s fresh concepts and extensive offerings include a new farm-fresh produce department with a greater selection of signature categories, such as fresh and dried peppers, tomatoes and mushrooms and a unique assortment of tropical fruits and berries, as well as more than 100 organic varieties. A wide assortment of specialty cheeses, more than 15 varieties of artisan-baked breads, and convenient grab-and-go meal options including chef-prepared plant-based proteins, take-and-bake pizzas and fresh sushi made daily.

The full-service meat department features Certified Angus Beef® and prime beef with cuts carefully inspected for marbling, maturity, sizing, quality and tenderness with hand-carved meats cut to order, including pork loin, Certified Angus Beef roast beef, oven roasted turkey breast and roasted eye round. Customers will enjoy a variety of fresh, locally caught selections throughout the seafood department, including Florida Keys lobster, first-of-the-season stone crab and large fresh water shrimp, as well as seasonal favorites such as mahi mahi, grouper and triggerfish.

In celebration of the latest new store and the grocer’s expansion in Florida, Brevard County Commissioner Curt Smith and other community leaders will participate in the ribbon cutting to show their support. The morning’s activities include live music by Groove Infusion, DJ entertainment, performances by the local Viera High School Pep Band, cheerleaders and mascot, as well as a check presentation to Viera High School for $1,000 to give back to future leaders of the community and help the school fund a new track for sporting events and band performances.

The grocer is also celebrating the new Winn-Dixie liquor store next door that opened earlier this year for the convenience of local customers.

Winn-Dixie remains committed to its continued investment in the communities it serves while following local, state and federal guidelines. As a continued COVID-19 safety precaution, the grocer encourages customers to practice social distancing and wear necessary protective equipment while enjoying the new Viera store. Customers can also enjoy all the benefits of their new Winn-Dixie in the comfort of their home with the grocer’s convenient delivery services. New customers can download the Winn-Dixie mobile app and enroll in its loyalty program for additional savings, coupons and rewards.

About Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers, Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S. SEG grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serve communities throughout the five southeastern states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and strong commitments to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.frescoymas.com, www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.