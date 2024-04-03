Southeastern Grocers Proudly Recognized for Trustworthiness and Product Innovation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, was recently named by Newsweek as one of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies for the third year in a row and has received a Game Changer award from Store Brands for its innovative Know & Love product line.

Raymond Rhee, Chief People Officer for Southeastern Grocers, said, “Our dedication to our associates, customers and communities forms the cornerstone of our mission, and these accolades from Newsweek and Store Brands serve as a testament to our enduring commitment to integrity and excellence. As the trusted grocer our neighbors can always count on, we take great pride in delivering reliable, unparalleled service and high-quality products every single day.”

Newsweek named SEG in its Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2024 list for the third consecutive year. The list uses independent survey results from approximately 25,000 Americans who submitted a total of 97,000 evaluations to rate companies on three touchpoints: customer trust, investor trust and employee trust. SEG is one of only 700 companies across 23 industries named in this year’s list of Most Trustworthy Companies.

As a people-first company, SEG was also listed in Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024 for its steadfast commitment to fostering a diverse culture of belonging and inclusion.

Additionally, the grocer’s private clean label product line, Know & Love, was recognized within the product innovation category in Store Brands’ 2024 Game Changers awards. The annual award program honors people, brands and innovations that are making a difference in the private label industry.

The new Know & Love line rolled out last year with offerings using ingredients customers know, to create the everyday products they’ll love. Every product is free from nearly 100 undesirable ingredients such as certified color additives, partially hydrogenated oils, high-fructose corn syrup and sweeteners such as aspartame, saccharin and sucralose. The thoughtfully curated selection prioritizes value, saving customers 20% on average compared to the national brand without sacrificing great taste.

The grocer also continues to offer customers significant savings through the rewards program, which recently earned high marks in Newsweek’s rankings of America’s Best Loyalty Programs 2024 for the fourth consecutive year.

About Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is an omnichannel retailer serving customers in brick-and-mortar grocery stores and liquor stores, as well as online with convenient grocery delivery and curbside pickup throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and a strong commitment to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.