Nature Fresh Farms Hiiros Tomatoes Named Winner in Good Housekeeping’s 2024 Best Snack Awards

LEAMINGTON, Ontario – Nature Fresh Farms is proud to announce that Hiiros Tomatoes were named a winner in the 2024 Good Housekeeping Best Snack Awards as “Best Snacking Tomatoes” under the Powerhouse Produce category.

The Good Housekeeping Nutrition Lab taste testers shared that “most tomatoes now really lack flavor especially in the winter months, but these were delicious.” The lab added that Hiiros were “as poppable as grapes.”

For Good Housekeeping’s Best Snack Awards, Good Housekeeping’s in-house Registered Dietitian and team of food and nutrition experts in the Good Housekeeping Institute’s Nutrition Lab rigorously analyzed ingredient lists, nutrition fact labels, packaging claims and flavor profiles of hundreds of snacks to find the best of the best. Consumer testers weighed in on taste and provided additional real-life analysis. The choices focus on innovative snacks in the food space that meet our nutritional criteria (including caps on per-serving calories, sugar and sodium).

“We were blown away by the rich and bold umami flavor on Hiiros tomatoes during our evaluation,” said Stefani Sassos, MS, RDN, CDN, Nutrition Director for the Good Housekeeping Institute. “Not only did the superior flavor and juicy texture stand out to our judges, but we appreciated that the snack is grown in optimal conditions year-round, giving shoppers access to fresh and flavorful produce at any time of the year.”

“We’re thrilled to be honored with this recognition by one of the most prestigious consumer snack awards in the US,” added Krysta Markham, Communications and Content Manager for Nature Fresh Farms. “Hiiros truly have a depth of flavor unlike any other snacking tomato, and we’re glad to see that top taste testers agree.”

At Nature Fresh Farms we find joy in innovation and see beauty in ingenuity. We believe we can be smarter about how we grow and our role in creating healthier communities by doing things differently. Based in Leamington, Ontario with facilities in Delta, Ohio, and Laredo, Texas, we continue to expand our global network of quality growers and logistics partners, allowing us to provide the plumpest, crunchiest, freshest produce that tastes better because they’re grown better. At Nature Fresh Farms we are growing for a kinder future.

