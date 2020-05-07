Nature Fresh Farms Hires New Marketing Director

Leamington, ON – Nature Fresh Farms welcomes seasoned marketer Stephanie Swatkow as new Director of Marketing.

Beginning her career in advertising with Young and Rubicam, Stephanie worked with global agencies including MacLaren McCann and JWT (Enterprise Creative Selling) before joining the design firm Mamone & Partners. Bringing over 20 years of advertising and marketing experience to Nature Fresh Farms, Stephanie has worked with many brands including Ford, Kraft, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Airmiles, LCBO, Fairmont, HomeSense and Birks. Through her experience in consumer-packaged goods, automotive and retail sectors, Stephanie has a deep knowledge of brand development and management.

“I am happy to welcome Stephanie to our management team and look forward to working together in further developing the Nature Fresh brand. The depth of her marketing knowledge and leadership will benefit our entire organization,” shared Director of Business Development, Ray Wowryk. “We have experienced some tremendous growth recently, and we are excited to have Stephanie guide us toward continued success in growing the Nature Fresh Farms market.”

With their recent growth, Nature Fresh Farms identified the need to reinforce their marketing team with the addition of seasoned leadership. In her role as Director of Marketing, Stephanie will work strategically alongside the senior management team to redefine marketing plans and drive major marketing initiatives.

“Stephanie is a welcomed addition to our marketing team and has proven to be a wonderful asset to our company,” said Vice President John Ketler. “We look forward to her sharing her insight and creativity, so we can continue to enhance our operations and exceed our customer’s expectations.”

About Nature Fresh Farms –

Continuously expanding, Nature Fresh Farms has become one of the largest independent, vertically integrated greenhouse vegetable farms in North America. As a year-round grower with farms in Leamington, ON, Delta, OH, and Mexico, Nature Fresh Farms prides itself on consistently delivering exceptional flavor and quality to key retailers throughout North America, while continuing to innovate and introduce more viable and sustainable growing and packaging solutions.