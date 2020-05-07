J&J Family of Farms Remembers Colleague Carl Ream

LOXAHATCHEE, FL – J&J Family of Farms, a nationally known farming operation, is mourning longtime colleague and friend, Carl Ream. Carl passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Naples, FL, at the age of 64.

Carl was a veteran in the produce industry, bringing a broad range of sales experience, knowledge, and leadership skills to the J&J team, but even beyond that, he possessed all of the qualities of a true friend.

“Working alongside Carl, you saw his passion to tirelessly serve the community and inspire others,” said Kohl Brown, VP of Sales. “Carl leaves behind an incredible mark on the produce industry, the community, and the team here at J&J Family of Farms.”

During his career, Carl worked with several import, domestic, and organic fresh produce organizations, and he had more than 40 years of experience working in numerous produce industry positions, including Sales and Marketing roles with retailers, wholesalers, and growers as well as management experience with Kroger in the 1970’s and 1980’s. Carl returned to J&J Family of Farms in 2015 managing a number of customers and growers.

“We at J&J feel fortunate to have spent time with Carl, listening to his stories and insights on the industry,” said Kohl Brown, VP of Sales. “He wasn’t just our colleague, he was our friend and will be missed by many.”

He is survived by three loving children, one grandson, two sisters, three nieces, and two nephews as well as four great nieces and two great nephews.

Memorial Contributions in memory of Carl Vincent Ream are suggested to The Friendship House, 602 Main St., Immokalee, FL 34142 or Pawsitive Kid’s Camp, 3723 Del Prado Blvd., Cape Coral, FL 33904. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date via www.MullinsMemorial.com.

About J&J Family of Farms

Established in 1983, J&J Family of Farms is a farming and growing operation that specializes in bell peppers, green beans, cucumbers, squash and eggplant. Within their family of farms, J&J operates growing and packing operations in Florida, Georgia, Texas and Mexico. J&J’s vertically integrated business is a farm-to-fork approach that starts with expertise in farming directly. Learn more at www.jjfamilyoffarms.com.