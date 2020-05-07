Fresh Innovations Announces Tim Stejskal as Chief Executive Officer

Stockton, CA – Fresh Innovations, a leading supplier of sliced fresh apples and other fresh-cut fruit to schools, retailers, and food service welcomes Tim Stejskal as the new Chief Executive Officer. Tim joins Fresh Innovations after a distinguished 20+ year career with Dole Fresh Vegetables, most recently as General Manager and Senior Vice President of Sales and Innovation.

Tim succeeds Toby Cohen who was the Founder and President of Fresh Innovations since 2001 and an innovator in expanding the sliced apple category. Toby will continue with the company as the Chief Strategy Officer.

“We are very excited about the addition of Tim to the Fresh Innovations team. His experience and skillset are a great match as we continue to build Fresh Innovations as a leader in the industry. This also allows Toby to focus his efforts on product innovation and development, amongst other things, as he did in building Fresh Innovations into the success that it is today,” said Greg Richards, Chairman of the Board and Managing Director of Arable Capital Partners.

Tim brings extensive experience, leadership, and team building in the produce industry and product development to Fresh Innovations. His 25 plus years of produce experience in various leadership roles, with the last 21 years serving at Dole Fresh Vegetables, will be the impetus to move Fresh Innovations forward in the produce arena.

“Fresh Innovations is one of those companies to have truly continued to look at innovation as a means for healthy eating, and I couldn’t be more honored to have been chosen to lead the company,” Tim said. “The opportunity ahead for Fresh Innovations is vast, but to capitalize on it, we must have laser focus, move faster and continue to transform. A big part of my job is to accelerate our ability to bring innovative products to our partners, build upon the culture of the organization, and have fun while doing it too!” Tim said.

Fresh Innovations supplies organic and conventional fresh sliced apples and fruits to schools, retailers, and food service across the country in a variety of package types including single-serve, family-style and bulk packaging. The company focuses on bringing healthy fresh produce from the field into a convenient, ready-to-eat packaging for you and your family to enjoy.

Toby further adds, “I look forward to working with Tim to capitalize on our recent major new customer acquisitions in the retail segment and in developing successful new product offerings across all segments of our business.”

About Fresh Innovations

Based in Stockton, CA, Fresh Innovations processes fresh fruit into convenient, ready-to eat packaging for the consumer. The company supplies schools, food service, and retailers across the country.

www.fresh-innovations.com

About Arable Capital Partners

Arable Capital Partners is an investment firm based in Bellevue, WA and Bakersfield, CA, with a focus on the food & agriculture industry. Arable is a long-term investor, bringing operating and investing experience in the field to partnering with businesses and owners across the food value chain.