Southeastern Grocers Excels in Service With New Stores, Community Impact and Own Brand Products

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.– Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, introduced a new Winn-Dixie store to the rapidly growing Grand Cypress neighborhood in St. Johns County. This new store, in a suburb of its hometown of Jacksonville, is the first of three new Winn-Dixie stores the grocer is opening to support economic growth in its communities.

SEG’s Grand Cypress Winn-Dixie store and forthcoming stores in Jacksonville’s College Park neighborhood and Central Florida’s Apopka City Center showcase the grocer’s commitment to supporting, elevating and growing its communities by providing value in deep savings on high-quality products in a convenient shopping experience, as well as its investment in local economies through the creation of hundreds of jobs.

Anthony Hucker, President and CEO of Southeastern Grocers, said, “Our goal is to positively impact our local communities through service, both inside and outside our stores. While we pride ourselves on offering a remarkable shopping experience for our customers, we’re also committed to being the grocer our customers and associates can always count on. With the investment of our new stores throughout our home state of Florida, we look forward to supporting the growth and betterment of our communities and providing our customers with quality products at an affordable price, so they don’t have to compromise when it comes to nourishing their families.”

SEG prioritizes its people – both associates and customers – and aims to offer products and services that better their lives and stretch their wallets. The grocer recently launched its online shopping and delivery service offering customers the same promotions, savings and prices found in stores with the convenience of delivery in as little as two hours. SEG will expand delivery to its Fresco y Más customers and rollout convenient curbside pickup beginning early 2023.

SEG earned recognition for excellence in the development of its own brand products and commitment to quality and consumer satisfaction. The Private Label Manufacturers Association (PLMA) awarded three products from SEG’s Prestige line with Salute to Excellence Awards, including White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake, Butter Toffee Sticky Cakes and Organic Chili Flavored Extra Virgin Olive Oil. Nearly 750 products were submitted by more than 50 North American retailers for consideration.

In addition to its award-winning own brand products, SEG’s workplace was recently recognized by grocery industry trade publications Progressive Grocer and Store Brands for its commitment to workforce development and employee support. Store Brands named SEG its Retailer of the Year and presented the grocer with an Impact Award for community service and local impact.

SEG’s people-first culture and advocacy of belonging, inclusion and diversity in the workplace garnered recognition from top outlets including: Fortune’s 2022 Best Workplaces in Retail list which recognizes the top 20 companies for high levels of trust, respect, credibility, fairness, pride and camaraderie among employees; Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Loved Workplaces ranking No. 26 of the top 100 companies recognized for employee happiness and satisfaction at work, a climb from its 2021 rank of No. 48; featured as the top supermarket in the retail space in Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies, ranking third among 32 businesses in the retail category and one of only 400 U.S. companies recognized for customer and employee trust; The Silicon Review® as one of the 30 Fabulous Companies of the Year; and certification as a Great Place to Work® for three consecutive years.

About Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is an omnichannel retailer and one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S., serving customers in brick-and-mortar grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies as well as online with convenient grocery delivery throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and a strong commitment to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.frescoymas.com, www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.