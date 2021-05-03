Southeastern Grocers and American Heart Association Pump up Support for Heart and Brain Health

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.- As May is both National Blood Pressure Education and National Stroke Awareness Month, Southeastern Grocers, Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, announces its continued support of the American Heart Association to combat heart disease and stroke through Life Is Why™, the organization’s fundraising campaign, to protect the health of individuals and communities, especially those with increased risks impacted by COVID-19.

Now through May 18, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie customers can simply round up their purchase to the nearest dollar or make a contact-free donation in the amount of their choice at check out while grocery shopping. Each cent raised through the three-week program will help save and improve the lives of individuals in their local communities through innovative research for new treatments, programs and services for survivors and their families, and to help more people lower their risk of heart disease and stroke.

Elizabeth Thompson, EVP and Chief People Officer of Southeastern Grocers, said, “The health and well-being of our communities are our highest priorities, especially as the ongoing pandemic continues to impact our associates and customers where they work, shop and live each day. We are proud to continue our long-standing collaboration with the American Heart Association for National Blood Pressure Education and National Stroke Awareness Month to support and educate our customers on the importance of heart and brain health. We encourage our customers to round up their grocery bills at checkout to help fund vital education, research and programs in their local communities and continue the fight against heart disease and stroke so they can experience more of life’s precious moments with their loved ones.”

Jeremy Beauchamp, Executive Vice President for the Southeast American Heart Association, said, “We are grateful for Southeastern Grocers continued support of the American Heart Association’s Life Is Why campaign. Our work would not be possible without generous supporters like their customers and team members. These donations fund important research, education and community programs that are creating a world of longer and healthier lives.”

The Life Is Why campaign aims to amplify, educate and inspire consumers to honor their reasons to live healthier, longer lives through giving. Heart disease and stroke is the No. 1 and No. 5 killer of Americans, according to the American Heart Association. In fact, someone dies from heart disease, stroke or another cardiovascular disease every 40 seconds in this country. In its fourth year supporting the American Heart Association, SEG continues to empower customers to take control of their health and increase awareness of heart disease and stroke during the current in-store community donation program.

Since 2018, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores raised nearly $1.3 million for the AHA with the help of their generous customers. Additionally, customers can access a variety of health and wellness resources in all Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie in-store pharmacies. In addition to COVID-19 vaccines being administered throughout all SEG in-store pharmacies, health services also include free blood pressure readings for customers to learn their numbers and expert advice from pharmacists for customized and convenient care they can count on.

About Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers, Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S. SEG grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serve communities throughout the five southeastern states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and strong commitments to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.frescoymas.com, www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.

About the American Heart Association

The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. We are dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities. Through collaboration with numerous organizations, and powered by millions of volunteers, we fund innovative research, advocate for the public’s health and share lifesaving resources. The Dallas-based organization has been a leading source of health information for nearly a century. Connect with us on heart.org, Facebook, Twitter or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.