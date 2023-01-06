SpartanNash Acquires Great Lakes Foods

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.–Food solutions company SpartanNash (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPTN) announced that it has acquired Great Lakes Foods, an independent grocery wholesaler, including its 300,000-square-foot distribution center in Menominee, Mich. The warehouse serves approximately 100 independent grocery customers across the Midwest and employs 125 Associates. SpartanNash will continue to employ the Great Lakes Foods team while investing in capital and IT updates to the facility and expanding service offerings to customers.

“This acquisition represents SpartanNash’s ongoing commitment to optimize our supply chain network, drive growth through geographic expansion, and serve our customers more efficiently,” said SpartanNash Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy and Information Officer Masiar Tayebi. “The location of this distribution center is ideal for serving both new and existing customers in the surrounding communities – as well as our own Company-owned stores in the Upper Peninsula. We look forward to earning the loyalty of our new customers and Associates as we continue building upon the legacy Great Lakes Foods has established.”

Customers of Great Lakes Foods will gain access to SpartanNash’s marketing support, merchandising expertise, portfolio of private label products, and valuable insights from the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses. The business integration will occur strategically throughout 2023 to ensure business continuity while enabling value creation for SpartanNash’s shareholders and high-quality service levels for customers.

“I am incredibly proud that SpartanNash purchased our distribution center,” said Tom Kuber, owner of Great Lakes Foods. “We value our Associates and long-standing customers and know SpartanNash is well-equipped to elevate the level of service and amplify its People First culture based on their strong track record.”

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. As a distributor, wholesaler and retailer with a global supply chain network, SpartanNash customers span a diverse group of national accounts, independent and chain grocers, e-commerce retailers, U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, and the Company’s own brick-and-mortar grocery stores, pharmacies and fuel centers. SpartanNash distributes grocery and household goods, including fresh produce and its Our Family® portfolio of products, to locations in all 50 states, in addition to distributing to the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Djibouti, Korea and Japan. To support its distribution business, the Company operates a strategically developed network of large-scale distribution facilities and a nationwide transportation fleet. In addition, the Company owns and operates 147 supermarkets – primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market – and shares its operational insights to drive innovative solutions for SpartanNash food retail customers. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 17,500 strong and growing. For more information, visit spartannash.com.