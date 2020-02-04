SpartanNash Named Among 2020 Military Friendly Brands

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – SpartanNash today announced it has been named among the nation’s 2020 Top 10 Military Friendly® Brands, earning sixth place out of more than 60 organizations. The annual list is compiled by VIQTORY, whose mission is to provide veterans and their spouses with the finest choices for employment opportunities.

The Military Friendly® Brands designation, one of four components of the Military Friendly® Companies ratings, measures a company’s social and material investment in support of the military and veteran community, including consumer supports and protections. Organizations earning the Military Friendly® Brand designation were evaluated using public data sources, personal feedback from military community members and responses from VIQTORY’s proprietary survey.

“We are honored to be named a Military Friendly Brand, because it reinforces our commitment to building stronger communities,” Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources and Corporate Affairs and Communications Officer Yvonne Trupiano said. “At SpartanNash, one of our core values is patriotism, and we are deeply committed to serving our military heroes and their families, whether it is as a part of our family of associates or in the communities we serve.”

This is the first year SpartanNash has been named a Military Friendly® Brand. The company was previously honored as a Military Friendly® Employer in both 2019 and 2020, earning Bronze status in 2020.

SpartanNash and its charitable giving arm, the SpartanNash Foundation, are committed to supporting military heroes in their local communities, raising funds and awareness for a variety of nonprofit organizations that provide vital services to veterans and their families.

In 2019, the SpartanNash Foundation granted more than $350,000 to organizations that are making an impact in the lives of our military veterans, active duty personnel and their families. Through partnerships with local and national organizations – including Team Red, White & Blue, Operation Homefront, Vetshouse, Give an Hour, Fisher House Foundation and Honor and Remember – the SpartanNash Foundation has provided critical financial assistance to military families, opportunities for veterans to engage in community service opportunities, free mental health services and has honored the memory of those who have fallen.

Additionally, SpartanNash associates volunteered more than 1,500 hours with military organizations and veterans service organizations of their choosing in 2019.

As a leading distributor of grocery products to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges around the world, SpartanNash currently employs more than 750 military veterans, Reservists and National Guardsmen, in addition to many Blue and Gold Star family members throughout the company. SpartanNash also offers an employee resource group, SNVETS, which focuses on supporting, networking, volunteering, educating, training and serving military associates, their families and veterans in the community.

For more information about SpartanNash’s commitment to our military heroes, visit spartannash.com/foundation.

The Military Friendly® Company survey investigates and identifies the organizations whose commitment to serving the military and veteran community is comprehensive in scope and meaningful in terms of actual outcomes and impact. From hiring and career advancement to customer service and charitable investment, organizations earning the Military Friendly® Brand designation were evaluated using both public and government data sources with responses from a comprehensive survey completed by the employer.

More than 60 companies were named Military Friendly® Brands for 2020.

###

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a Fortune 400 company whose core businesses include distributing grocery products to a diverse group of independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges; as well as premier fresh produce distribution and fresh food processing. SpartanNash serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Bahrain, Djibouti and Egypt. SpartanNash currently operates 156 supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery and Dan’s Supermarket. Through its MDV military division, SpartanNash is a leading distributor of grocery products to U.S. military commissaries.

About the SpartanNash Foundation

The SpartanNash Foundation was formed in 2015 and is the charitable giving arm of SpartanNash. It is focused on providing financial support to nonprofit partners who align with its mission to end hunger, provide shelter and support our military heroes. With a combined total legacy of more than 100 years, the SpartanNash Foundation represents the best of its predecessors, the NFC Foundation and the Spartan Stores Foundation. The SpartanNash Foundation is a Michigan nonprofit corporation and is tax exempt under IRC 501(c)3. It is a non-operating private foundation. To learn more about the SpartanNash Foundation, visit spartannash.com/foundation.

About Military Friendly® Brands

The Military Friendly® Brands list is created each year based on extensive research using public data sources and responses to the proprietary, data-driven Military Friendly® Employers, Spouse, Supplier Diversity and Brands survey from all participating Brands.

The survey questions, methodology, criteria, and weighting were developed with the assistance of an independent research firm and an advisory council of employers. Ernst & Young, a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction, and advisory services, independently evaluated the scoring methodology for the Military Friendly® Brands list using the criteria set forth by VIQTORY. The services performed by EY are limited to advisory procedures and do not provide assurance over the scoring methodology.

The survey is administered for free and is open to all employers that wish to participate. Criteria for consideration can be found at militaryfriendly.com.

About VIQTORY

Founded in 2001, VIQTORY is a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB) that connects the military community to civilian employment, educational and entrepreneurial opportunities through its G.I. Jobs® and Military Friendly® brands. VIQTORY and its brands are not a part of or endorsed by the U.S. Dept of Defense or any federal government entity. Learn more about VIQTORY at viqtory.com.