Survey Results Provide Key Insights into Changing Consumer Habits at Restaurant and Foodservice Establishments Due to COVID-19

OTTAWA, ONTARIO – A recent survey of consumers from across North America explored how habits are shifting and what food service businesses can do to address evolving customer expectations. Results show that cleanliness is the number one thing businesses can address to make customers feel safe frequenting their establishment, but quality comes up a close second. This is unlike the findings in the broader retail sector, where quality, speed, price and friendliness all dropped to the bottom of the list.

Intouch Insight, a leading provider in Customer Experience Management software and services, launched this study to help their customers and businesses at large better understand how to adapt as a result of the impacts of COVID-19. “As businesses continue on their path to re-opening, understanding how best to serve their customers could mean the difference between regaining traction, or falling short over the next few months,” says Erin Fenn, Executive Vice President at Intouch Insight. “The results of the survey echo what we are hearing from our customers, and it’s reinforcing the actions they are taking to move forward.”

Key findings from the study:



Take-out has been the most popular way to engage with a food service establishment, with 85% of respondents engaging in this activity

When ordering online for pick-up, 78% of respondents report they prefer to pay online in advance as opposed to at the door at the time of pick-up.

Full-service options are preferred over self-service methods for both coffee and prepared food purchases.

“When it comes to offering great customers experiences, making sure you are investing in the right areas of your business, like deploying adequate staff to each service option, or ensuring your online ordering capabilities are up to par, having the data to back up those decisions is key,” adds Fenn. The full report, which covers the key findings above as well as a wealth of other insights into what consumers will be expecting moving forward, is available for download here: https://go.intouchinsight.com/food_beverage_survey_report_2020/.

This is the second report in the series released by Intouch Insight showcasing the results of the North-American survey. For more information, or to request specific data and insights, please contact Sarah Beckett at sbeckett@intouchinsight.com.

About Intouch Insight

Intouch Insight (TSXV: INX) (OTCQB: INXSF) offers a complete portfolio of customer experience management (CEM) products and services that help global brands delight their customers, strengthen brand reputation and improve financial performance. Through its flagship SaaS product, LiaCXTM, Intouch helps clients collect and centralize data from multiple customer touch points, gives them actionable, real-time insights, and provides them with the tools to continuously improve customer experience. Founded in 1992, Intouch is trusted by over 300 of North America’s most-loved brands for their customer experience management, customer survey, mystery shopping, mobile forms, operational and compliance audits, and event marketing automation solutions. For more information, visit intouchinsight.com.