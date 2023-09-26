The Fresh Market Named Best Grocery Store in America by USA Today Readers

GREENSBORO, N.C.– The Fresh Market, a leading specialty food retailer, has once again received, on behalf of their guests, the USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards as the “Best Grocery Store in America.” A panel of 10Best local experts and contributors nominated their favorite American grocery stores based on value, selection and service. The top 10 winners were determined by popular vote over a 28-day period through the 10Best website. The Fresh Market took the number one spot for “Best Grocery Store in America,” along with “Best Grocery Store Bakery” and “Best Grocery Store Deli.” Readers also voted The Fresh Market in the top 10 for “Best Grocery Store Prepared Food” (#5) and “Best Grocery Store Produce” (#6).

“We’re grateful that our guests have recognized us as the best in America,” said Jason Potter, President and CEO of The Fresh Market. “This honor also highlights our team members’ dedication to excellence and impeccable guest service. We’re committed to continuing to provide outstanding service, a curated selection of premium products and exceptional offerings, and community-focused initiatives that have made The Fresh Market a beloved destination for food enthusiasts, home cooks, and those seeking top-notch ingredients.”

The award-winning contest celebrates the best in various categories, from food and travel to shopping and lifestyle. The Fresh Market’s extensive selection of best-tasting, restaurant-quality meals, premium baked goods, meat and seafood, gourmet cheeses and wine, seasonal produce and fresh cut flowers—along with exceptional customer service—helped the retailer earn the coveted honor. Located in 22 states with 161 locations, The Fresh Market is a destination for guests to discover unique ingredients from around the globe.

About The Fresh Market, Inc.

Voted as the “Best Grocery Store in America” by USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards in 2023, 2022 and 2021, “America’s Best Customer Service 2021” by Newsweek and Statista and a top 5 most trusted grocery retail brand for specialty and natural/organic foods in the 2022 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, The Fresh Market helps guests discover the best with time-saving meal solutions, unique ingredients, and delicious food for any occasion. From fresh produce and exceptional meat and seafood to signature baked goods and thousands of organic options, the specialty grocer has something to please every palate. The Fresh Market currently operates 161 stores in 22 states across the U.S., inspiring guests to discover new flavors and cook with confidence. For more information, please visit www.thefreshmarket.com or follow the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.