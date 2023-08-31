The GIANT Company combats child hunger with $100,000 donation to Second Harvest Food Bank

CARLISLE, Pa. – In honor of its 100th anniversary celebrations, today, The GIANT Company team members joined Second Harvest Food Bank to volunteer and donate $100,000 to its school and mobile food pantry programs, expanding food access for nearly 1,500 children in need across Lehigh, Northampton, Carbon, and Wayne counties.

“As The GIANT Company celebrates its 100th anniversary this year, we are reminded of our longstanding commitment to make a difference in the communities we serve,” said Tim Santoro, divisional vice president, Greater Philadelphia, The GIANT Company. “Eliminating hunger is essential to this work. We are so proud to support Second Harvest’s school and mobile food pantry programs as part of our celebrations, which will expand food access for children and their families, connecting them to a better future.”

In 2022, The GIANT Company donated more than $60,000 through its Eliminating Hunger round up program and over 825,000 pounds of food to Second Harvest Food Bank. Its school and mobile food pantry programs help address hunger gaps, providing children and their families with pantry items through local food distribution. Currently, the school food pantry program supports nearly 500 students through its order ahead service. The mobile food pantry serves more than 1,000 children monthly in partnership with local public school districts.

“The GIANT Company has been a phenomenal partner and friend to Second Harvest Food Bank for many years. They support us in so many ways – from direct food donations to volunteering in our warehouse,” said Allison Czapp, associate executive director, Second Harvest Food Bank. “We are so thankful to have such a dedicated and invested company standing beside us to ensure everyone in our community has access to the foods they need to thrive!”

The GIANT Company’s donation is part of its 100th anniversary celebration efforts, which honors team members, customers, and the communities it serves. Building on its century-long commitment to grow strong, healthy communities, philanthropy is a cornerstone of the company’s anniversary celebration. It is building its legacy by making donations and participating in volunteer activities aligned with its purpose of connecting families for a better future through efforts to eliminate hunger, change children’s lives, heal the planet, promote wellbeing, and foster a culture of inclusion and belonging.

To learn more about how The GIANT Company is supporting the communities it serves, visit giantfoodstores.com/pages/our-purpose.

###

About The GIANT Company

The GIANT Company​ believes that no matter where or how, when meals happen, families connect, and when families connect meaningfully, good happens. Guided by its brand platform, For Today’s Table®, the omnichannel retailer proudly serves millions of neighbors across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, and New Jersey. With more than 35,000 talented team members supporting 193 stores, 132 pharmacies, 107 fuel stations, and over 180 online pickup hubs and grocery delivery service in hundreds of zip codes, The GIANT Company is changing the customer experience and connecting families for a better future. Founded in 1923 in Carlisle, Pa., The GIANT Company family of brands includes GIANT, MARTIN’S, GIANT Heirloom Market, GIANT Direct and MARTIN’S Direct. The GIANT Company is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. For more information, visit the GIANT or MARTIN’S websites.